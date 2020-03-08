Beyond the Byline: Rest in peace, Bruce German

WILKES-BARRE — Bruce German of Lehman Township was one of 52 hostages held in Iran for 444 days from 1979 to 1981.

Bruce died recently and his family held a private funeral service. He was 83 years old.

Bruce’s daughter, Deb Firestone, said the family was estranged for years. Bruce, who grew up in Edwardsville, also had two sons.

Bruce was the budget officer at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 when it was overrun by militant Iranian students.

In 2008, the Times Leader asked a group of people to form a committee to follow the presidential campaign. The group would meet regularly and watch televised debates and then discuss how they felt about the candidates. Bruce was on that committee and he seemed to enjoy participating.

In January 2011, Bruce agreed to an interview. It was the 30th anniversary of the release of the hostages.

Bruce had been in Iran just five weeks when the hostages were taken on Nov. 4, 1979.

In 2011, about a dozen of the hostages scheduled a reunion at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., but Bruce said he wasn’t invited. It didn’t matter — he wasn’t going to attend.

Bruce said he felt the reunion wouldn’t be good for him.

“I’ve always said no to the idea of having a reunion,” German, told me back then. “We’re not a fraternity. We didn’t go to school together. We have one thing in common — we were hostages.”

German said he didn’t know any of the other 51 people he was imprisoned with; he said they were thrown together by circumstance.

“I really don’t need those reminders,” German said. “Thanks for the memories, but that’s it for me.”

The crisis began when Iranian students took the 52 hostages after the United States refused to deport Iran’s deposed ruler, the shah, who was in the United States for treatment for cancer.

The hostages were bound, blindfolded, kicked, taunted and isolated, and they endured mock executions.

Bruce said he didn’t need any reminders of his time as a hostage.

“I’m not going to go,” Bruce said of his decision to not attend the reunion. “It just doesn’t seem like a very good idea. At first I felt a little put out that I wasn’t asked, but now I think it’s the right decision not to go. I wish them all the best.”

About 12 former hostages attended the reunion. Some felt that talking about their time in captivity could have therapeutic value.

Bruce didn’t see it that way.

Bruce told me he was still carrying the memories of those 444 days with him — inside — and he didn’t want to talk about them. But he said he had no recurring nightmares of the experience.

“Yes, I’m sometimes reminded of that time,” he said. “But I try my best to ignore it.”

Bruce said he hadn’t kept in touch with any of the other hostages during the last 30 years since their release on Jan. 20, 1981. He said he hadn’t gotten on an airplane since the day he returned to the U.S.

When the former hostages were released, they stopped in Wiesbaden, Germany, before their flight to the U.S. The New York Times published a story that featured Bruce.

In that story, Bruce said, “I just want to become an American again.” He said he was “thankful to still be intact — physically and mentally.”

Bruce told me he had become an American again.

“Yes, I have lived as an American and being an American is great,” he said.

Bruce said he loved the U.S., and he had learned to appreciate his country more every day.

“I appreciate more what I might have lost,” he said. “The experience absolutely changed my life in a good way — all good.”

Bruce said that after his release he worked at the State Department.

“One day they came to me and wanted to give me another overseas assignment,” Bruce recalled with a slight chuckle. “I said no way. I told them I didn’t even want to discuss it.”

He said he spent his days doing volunteer work — reading for elementary school students and helping the Commission on Economic Opportunity deliver meals to those in need.

When asked by a New York Times reporter back in 1981 if he ever considered resisting or escaping, Bruce replied, ”When there is a gun being cocked in your ear, you don’t have many options.”

In recent years, Bruce wouldn’t return calls. It seemed he had enough of the public life.

May he rest in peace.

Bill O’Boyle https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Oboyle_Bill-2-.jpg Bill O’Boyle Bruce German waves to the crowd upon his return to the U.S. after being held hostage in Iran for 444 days. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bruce-German.jpg Bruce German waves to the crowd upon his return to the U.S. after being held hostage in Iran for 444 days. Submitted photo

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]