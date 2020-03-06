Change your batteries, change your clocks this weekend

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego Friday reminded Pennsylvanians that while changing their clocks for this weekend’s “spring forward” time change. to also change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, when we set our clocks one hour ahead.

“Our message to people is simple — a functional smoke alarm is the best way to ensure your family’s safety in the event of a home fire,” Trego said. “All too often, these critical life-saving devices are overlooked or ignored until it’s too late. Test your smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries regularly. Our state routinely ranks among the country’s highest, when it comes to house fire deaths.”

Trego said discharged or missing batteries are the most common cause of a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector malfunction. When functioning, smoke alarms can decrease the risk of dying in a home fire by as much as half. He said from the moment an alarm sounds, occupants may have as few as two minutes to safely exit the building.

Often called “the silent killer,” carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can incapacitate victims before they are aware they have been exposed. Sources include wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, gas-fired fireplaces, appliances, grills and generators, and motor vehicles.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are often mistaken for the flu and include nausea, headaches, dizziness, disorientation and fatigue.

Newer models of smoke alarms marketed as having long-lasting batteries may not need to have their batteries replaced, but thousands of homeowners still use models that use standard batteries that must be replaced regularly.

“Just as important, is getting into the habit of discussing safety planning with your entire family,” Trego added. “Knowing two ways to escape each room if necessary, having a designating meeting place, and actually practicing your escape can make all the difference during a house fire.”

No matter what type of smoke alarms are used in a home, they should be tested monthly – including hard-wired units connected to the home’s electrical system. Homeowners unsure of how to maintain or install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can call their local fire service for advice.

AAA Mid-Atlantic

AAA Mid-Atlantic says one less hour of sleep raises two daylight saving concerns

Jana Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said Sunday’s “spring forward” means a risky Monday morning commute for drivers and pedestrians.

Tidwell said many drowsy motorists may lose a spring in their step as they face a darker morning drive or sun glare from a rising sun. She said legislation is in the works to end the clock-switching practice throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“A change in time can mean that drivers are more tired than they realize, while transferring daylight from the morning to the evening means drivers and pedestrians will have to adjust to a darker morning commute to work or school,” Tidwell said. “It’s important that both drivers and pedestrians are aware of the potential dangers and act with caution.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety recently released the most in-depth drowsy driving research ever conducted in the U.S., using footage of everyday drivers, which found drowsy driving is a factor in about 10 percent of all crashes – that is eight times higher than previous federal estimates.

In a related AAA Foundation survey, nearly all drivers (96 percent) say they view drowsy driving as a serious threat to their safety and a completely unacceptable behavior. However, 27 percent admitted to driving when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open.

In 2018, PennDOT reports that 2,533 crashes and 15 fatalities were attributed to a drowsy driver.

“AAA warns that drivers who miss just one or two hours of the recommended seven hours of sleep in a 24-hour period nearly double their risk for a crash,” Tidwell says.

The other issue increasing risk with the time change is darkness. The Monday morning commute, and the morning commute for several weeks to come, will be much darker than what drivers are used to, a serious concern because 76 percent of pedestrian fatalities happen when it’s dark, according to the latest findings from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) released in February 2020.

Trego https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bruce-Trego.cmyk_.jpg Trego Tidwell https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_Jana-Tidwell-AAA.jpg Tidwell FOR WEB https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_daylight-savings.jpg FOR WEB

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.