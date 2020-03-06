WWE Monday Night Raw coming to Mohegan Sun Arena May 11

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — WWE Monday Night Raw will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, start at $20, and on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena and Ticketmaster. Tickets are subject to additional fees.

The event will be broadcast live nationally on the USA Network from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., showcasing fans from the Greater Wilkes-Barre area in front of the WWE universe.

The event card will feature Royal Rumble Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, along with The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy. Also appeariung with will be Shayna Baszler, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and many more.

WWE Ringsider Packages are available which include a Premium Floor seat across for the cameras and exclusive WWE merchandise. Ringsider packages are limited and are available exclusively on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, please visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com or www.WWE.com.

