WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.7 percent in January.

The national rate was also up a tenth from December to 3.6 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by six-tenths of a percentage point from January 2019 while the national rate was down four-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its employment situation report for January 2020.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 11,000 over the month to a record high of 6,549,000 due to gains in both employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs rose 13,500 from December to a record high of 6,093,000.

Jobs were up in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest volume super-sector gain was in construction, which rose to match the record high set in January 2007.

Although no other super-sectors were at record highs in January, three others were at record high levels in November 2019 — professional & business services, education & health services, and leisure & hospitality.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 40,400 with gains in seven of the 11 super-sectors. The largest volume 12-month change among super-sectors was an increase of 17,600 jobs in education & health services.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

