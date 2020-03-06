Trump talks cuts, presidential race at town hall

SCRANTON — In an area like Northeastern Pennsylvania, with a high elderly population, the mere mention of cutting programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid strikes fear.

At Thursday’s FOX News Town Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center, President Donald Trump sent a clear message.

Trump reiterated that to reduce the national debt, he must cut entitlement programs.

“Oh, we will be cutting,” Trump said in response to a question from a moderator. “But we’re also going to have growth like you have never had before.”

It wasn’t entirely clear whether the president was referring to mandatory spending programs or discretionary federal spending, but he said trade deals would be key to the growth he predicted.

The town hall, which aired on the FOX News Channel from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., was co-hosted by anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier. Questions were offered from audience members, with MacCallum and Baier posing follow-ups on each topic.

Health care also was a big topic, with questions asked about Trump’s plan for President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

“We need to get rid of Obamacare, but we can’t,” Trump said. “We need to take back the House.”

That brought cheers from the audience as Trump explained that his administration has gotten rid “of the bad parts of Obamacare” and has been managing the “good parts.”

“But we have several plans — all that guarantee allowing for preexisting conditions — that will be better and more affordable for the American public,” Trump said. “But to do that, Republicans must regain control of the House.”

Coronavirus

The opening question dealt with the coronavirus and what plans are being considered on a federal level for the possibility of a long-term disruption.

The number of the confirmed cases in the U.S. is at about 200, including 12 deaths — 11 in Washington state and one in California.

“We have 149 cases as of this moment,” Trump said. “This morning, it was 129. There are 100,000 cases all over the world. So we’re really given tremendous marks for having made the decision to close down the borders, so that people from China, where we take in thousands and thousands of people a day, they stopped coming in very early, weeks ahead of where they normally would have been stopped.”

Trump added, “Everybody has to be calm. It’s all going to work out. We hope it doesn’t last too long.”

Other questions dealt with illegal immigration, the economy, the 2020 presidential race and more. When asked about the increase in the national debt, Trump responded, “I had to save our military. I’ll focus on the debt in my second term.”

Trump, who admits to being a germaphobe, said he’s gotten over his aversion to hand-shaking, even during the age of the coronavirus.

“You can’t be a politician and not shake hands,” he said. “The bottom line is I shake anybody’s hand now. I’m proud of it.”

2020 race

Trump said he was prepared to run against U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but noted that after Super Tuesday, “it will be hard for him to come back”

That would leave a race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who grew up in Scranton, not far from the site of the town hall.

Trump said had Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the Democratic race for the nomination sooner, Sanders would have won more states on Tuesday and still have a chance to garner the nomination.

Trump won Luzerne County in 2016, but lost in Lackawanna County. Luzerne County gave him a 26,000-vote plurality over Democrat Hillary Clinton — just about guaranteeing a Trump victory in Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

“This area of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania itself has the best numbers it’s ever had,” Trump said. “It’s got the best economy it’s ever had — has the best unemployment numbers it’s ever had. And Scranton has the lowest and best unemployment numbers and employment numbers too, that they’ve ever had by far.

“So you know, we’re very happy about that. The people in Pennsylvania, they’re very happy with the job. You know, it was 30 years since a Republican won Pennsylvania, and based on results, I think we’ll win it again very easily.”

Regarding his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents — “Sleepy Joe” for Biden, and “Crazy Bernie,” Trump had an answer.

“When they hit us, we have to hit back,” Trump said. “I really feel that. You can’t turn your cheek.”

Trump did take a few shots at Biden, questioning the former vice president’s son Hunter regarding his service on the board of an energy company in the Ukraine. The implication made was whether that constituted a conflict of interest for Biden.

Trump also poked at Biden’s support of the North American Free Trade Agreement, calling it “the worst trade deal ever made.”

Trump also called the impeachment process “fake.”

Other key issues

Environment: “Our EPA is much different. We’re very tough, but we get things done, and we’re taking regulations off like nobody’s ever seen. And I say very simply, I want to have the cleanest air on the planet. I want to have the most crystal clear beautiful water on the planet.”

Immigration: ” Well, you know, it’s been hard, but we have done it incredibly. We have ended catch and release. And, most importantly, the wall is under construction. We’re up to 129 miles already. Where we have a wall, by the way, nobody’s coming through, practically nobody. We will have, by early next year, almost 500 miles of wall. And once we have that wall, it’s going to stop drugs.”

Uniting the country: Lynette Villano of Luzerne County, a longtime GOP supporter, asked Trump about how he intends to unify the U.S. people.

Trump said, “Politicians have to be able to be civil. If they’re not, you have to fight back. You have to. Otherwise we’re not going to be. There’s a movement on, and I call them the radical left Democrats, and it really is the radical left, because we have plenty of Democrats that are terrific and they want to get together, so let’s get things done.

“I really believe we’re going to win this next election, and when we do the other side’s going to say, OK, let’s get along. I really believe that. But we have to win the election.”

Casey responds

In a conversation with the Times Leader on Thursday night, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, responded to several points made by the president.

First, Casey said more than 50,000 residents — 30,000 in Luzerne County and 20,000 in Lackawanna County — would suffer if certain government programs are cut.

“When you match his answers to the questions about cutting entitlement programs and look at his budget proposal, the devastating cuts are still there,” Casey said. “I don’t think that’s fair in any way to middle class families when you’re cutting that much. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Casey said Trump is proposing cutting Medicare by half a trillion dollars over 10 years and cutting Medicaid by more than 900 billion over the same time period.

“That’s nearly $1.5 trillion over 10 years,” Casey said.

Casey also disagreed with the president’s comment that Republicans must regain control of the House to improve health coverage.

“He can take action now,” Casey said. “That way, nobody would have to worry about not having health care coverage because of a preexisting condition.”

Former U.S. Reps. Lou Barletta, center, and Tom Marino, second left, greet President Donald Trump after he landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Thursday in Pittston Township. Trump was headed for a FOX News Town Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center. At left is U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser. By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

