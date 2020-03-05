Airport advisory: No flight delays expected during Trump visit Thursday

PITTSTON TWP. — No delays are expected Thursday when President Donald Trump flies into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport for a FOX News Channel Town Hall in Scranton.

According to Eric McKitish, director of marketing and air service development at the airport, Trump is scheduled to arrive Thursday during the late afternoon and evening hours.

“The airport does not anticipate any delays impacting the flight schedule,” McKitish said. “However, it has been shared that there can be minimal delays on Interstate 81 between the period of 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The President will be making his way from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to the Scranton area during that time period.”

McKitish said all air travelers are advised to arrive early for their departing flights, especially if they are traveling on:

American Airlines Flight 5129, 4:54 p.m. to Charlotte.

United Air Lines Flight 5691, 5:25 p.m. to Chicago.

Delta Air Lines Flight 3830, 5:38 p.m. to Detroit.

American Airlines Flight 5280, 6:42 p.m. to Charlotte.

American Airlines Flight 4946, 7:19 p.m. to Philadelphia.

Because of probable ground-stops when Trump arrives, McKitish said the airlines will do everything necessary to get the flights boarded and keep the flights on schedule, so please plan accordingly.

Passengers are recommended to arrive two hours prior to their departure time if they are departing on these flights. Allowing extra travel time getting to the airport is advisable, McKitish said.

Also, if you are picking up passengers arriving at the airport, allow extra travel time getting to/from the airport, especially if they are traveling on:

Delta Air Lines Flight 4023, 5:17 p.m. from Detroit.

American Airlines Flight 5280, 6:11 p.m. from Charlotte.

American Airlines Flight 4946, 6:54 p.m. from Philadelphia.

United Air Lines Flight 3767, 6:57 p.m. from Washington-Dulles.

United Air Lines Flight 4841, 8:58 p.m. from Chicago.

In addition, there can be minimal delays on Interstate 81 between the period of 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., when the president will be making his way from the Scranton area to the airport.

McKitish note that all times on Trump’s arrival and departure from Northeastern Pennsylvania are tentative and subject to change, so plan accordingly.

President Donald Trump waves as he prepares to leave the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in August 2018. Trump returns to Scranton on Thursday for a Fox News town hall.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

