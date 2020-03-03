Duke’s Family Restaurant gives burned-out Flamingo a place to serve

PLYMOUTH — Dick Brown, Larry Spencer, Jim Bojonny and Leroy Spencer ate their favorite diner breakfast Monday morning, just in a different spot.

The Flamingo Diner was destroyed by fire in January and the owners are trying to resolve several issues to get the place rebuilt.

In the meantime, faithful customers of the diner can still enjoy a Flamingo breakfast, thanks to the good folks at Duke’s Family Restaurant on East Main Street in Plymouth. Duke’s reached out to the Flamingo owners and offered their restaurant as a temporary site until the diner can be rebuilt.

“This is just fantastic,” said Leroy Spencer of Hunlock Creek. “We love the Flamingo. That’s why we’re here.”

Brown said he’s been a customer both of the Flamingo on Route 11 in West Nanticoke, and Duke’s, located at 61 East Main St., Plymouth. He said he loves the food at both restaurants.

“I just think it’s great to have local family-owned businesses,” Brown said. “And to see one business reach out to another and do this, well let’s just say that doesn’t happen too often.”

Kimberly Murphy opened Duke’s just over a year ago. She said she tried serving breakfast, but just couldn’t get a crowd, so she decided to be a lunch and dinner restaurant.

When the Flamingo burned, Murphy decided to reach out to the owners, Kimberly Brown and her daughter Seana Warman.

“We’ve been to the Flamingo several times,” Murphy said. “We know they have a lot of loyal customers, so we thought this could be an opportunity for them until they get everything straightened out.”

Brown and her daughter see it as a “life saving” gesture.

“They saved our jobs,” Brown said, noting that five family members worked at the Flamingo. “We can’t thank them enough for letting us use their restaurant.”

The Flamingo staff opens at 6 a.m. and serves until 2 p.m. Duke’s staff takes over at 2 p.m. and stays open until 10 p.m.

Brown and Murphy said they didn’t know each other before this.

“They just reached out to us and offered their restaurant for us to use until we figure things out,” Brown said. “Our customers are thrilled. I’m sure many of them will also become customers of Duke’s.”

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin said he was extremely pleased to hear about the cooperative agreement reached by the two businesses.

“It’s great to see a borough business reach out like this to help the Flamingo owners out until they get back on their feet,” Coughlin said. “It’s a good way to show cooperation between two businesses working together. The owners of Duke’s really should be commended for their generous offer.”

Brown said she can’t say how long she might have to rely on the generosity of Duke’s, noting that there are a lot of issues to be resolved before the Flamingo can be rebuilt.

If customers want more in information, they can call 570-779-DUKE (3853).

Seana Warman waits on longtime Flamingo Customers Kenny and Lori Bolton and Linda Smith at Duke’s restaurant in Plymouth. Duke’s owner Kimberly Murphy opened her restaurant up to the Flamingo to serve breakfast. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_TTL030320flamingo1.jpg Seana Warman waits on longtime Flamingo Customers Kenny and Lori Bolton and Linda Smith at Duke’s restaurant in Plymouth. Duke’s owner Kimberly Murphy opened her restaurant up to the Flamingo to serve breakfast. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

