Yudichak announces property tax/rent rebate program schedule

NANTICOKE — State Sen. John Yudichak on Friday said the property tax/rent rebate program has helped give thousands of seniors across Luzerne and Carbon counties meaningful property tax relief.

“I strongly urge everyone who may qualify to attend one of these events and let my office assist you with your application for this invaluable program in an efficient manner,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, announced that over the next month his office will be holding outreach events at various locations across Luzerne County.

According to information received from Yudichak’s office, in Luzerne County, 18,044 applicants received more than $8 million in rebates through the program for property taxes and rent paid in 2017. This is the most recent data available for a full calendar year.

In Carbon County, there were over 3,000 applicants who received more than $1 million in rebates through the program.

The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and over; widows and widowers age 50 and over; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. The maximum standard rebate is $650, and the program is funded through state lottery and gaming revenues.

The deadline to apply for the rebate is June 30.

More than $255 million in property tax/rent rebates were sent to almost 532,000 homeowners and renters across the state for property taxes and rent paid in 2017, Yudichak said. Since its inception in 1971, an estimated $6.8 billion has been paid to qualified applicants through the program.

Yudichak https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Yudichak.jpg Yudichak

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

2020 Property Tax/Rent Rebate Events The listed events at apartment buildings are for residents only and not open to the public. Anyone who needs assistance with filing their application for the program can visit Yudichak’ s Nanticoke and Jim Thorpe offices Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13 — Plains Manor, 9 a.m. noon. March 13 — St. Johns Apartments, Wilkes-Barre, 1 to 3 p.m. March 16 — Garden Village, 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 18 — Lee Park Senior Apartments, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 20 — Infantino Towers Apartments, 9 to 11 a.m. Events open to the general public: March 2 — Rose Tucker Senior Center, Nanticoke, 9 to 11 a.m.; 570-735-1670. March 4 — Wyoming Library, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 570-693-1364. March 6 — Pittston Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon, 570-655-5561. March 6 — Pittston Library, 1 to 4:30 p.m., 570-654-9565. March 9 — Charles T. Adams Senior Center, Wilkes-Barre, 9 a.m. to noon, 570-825-3484. March 11 — West Pittston Library, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m., 570-654-9847.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

