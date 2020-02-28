Trump town hall coming to Scranton

SCRANTON — FOX News Channel will host a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 5, at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton.

That announcement came Friday from Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media.

Information on tickets for the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/town-hall-with-president-donald-j-trump-tickets-97172516613.

Co-moderated by “Special Report” chief political anchor Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, FNC’s first town hall with Trump of the 2020 election season will start 6:30 p.m. and focus on top election issues and news of the day.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle. As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, FOX News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances.”

Abbreviated editions of Baier’s Special Report and MacCallum’s The Story will air from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and from 7:30 to 8 p.m., respectively. Additionally, FNC will present an encore presentation of the town hall from 11 p.m. to midnight that night, preempting “FOX News @ Night” with Shannon Bream.

The president’s Scranton appearance will be his first discussion with Baier and MacCallum since their interviews with him in June 2018 and April 2017, respectively.

FNC has hosted eight town halls with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates throughout the election season, most recently with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. on Feb. 27, in Raleigh, N.C., and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 26, in Des Moines, Iowa, the day before the Iowa Caucus.

FNC’s town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in April 2019 remains the highest-rated town hall of any candidate this cycle in total viewership, with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

Trump https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Trump-8.jpg Trump President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Trump took clemency actions on Tuesday related to 11 people, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Trump-9.jpg President Donald Trump talks to the media before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Trump took clemency actions on Tuesday related to 11 people, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

