Bi-county Airport Board appoints three to key positions

PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board filled three key positions and learned that January passenger travel was an all-time high for that month.

After the six-member board unanimously approved the hirings, executive director Carl R. Beardsley Jr. announced the following appointments:

• Gary Vogue, Pittston, director of public safety, effective April 3, $70,000.

• Robert Grunza, Jessup, airport superintendent, effective Feb. 28, $60,000.

• Matt Gowat, Mayfield, airport assistant superintendent, effective Feb. 28, $55,300.

Vogue, 56, comes to the airport from the Pennsylvania State Police where he served as the director of the Tactical Operations Division/Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. He said he worked for the state police for 28 years.

“I just felt this was a great opportunity,” Vogue said after the meeting. “I feel my past experience has prepared me for the position.”

Vogue replaces George Bieber who retired in January.

All three were unanimously approved by the Airport Board: Debi Domenick, chair; Jerry Notarianni, and Chris Chermak, all Lackawanna County commissioners. Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley and Councilwoman Lee Ann McDermott, and County Manager C. David Pedri are also on the board.

In his report on passenger activity, Beardsley said passenger enplanements for the month of January 2020 increased 5.5% to 21,983 from 20,846 in the month of January 2019. He said the increase is mainly attributed to American Airlines’ increased service to Chicago.

Enplanements for January 2019 compared to January 2018 increased by 3,441 or 18.6%.

In January, Beardsley said eight departing flights were canceled — all due to air traffic or weather. Also, nine arriving flights were canceled: all for air traffic/weather.

For January, Beardsley reported general aviation had 907 operations (one take-off or one landing) which is an increase of 37.4% from January 2019.

The board approved a land lease agreement between Aviation Technologies, Inc. and the Bi-County Airport Board. The dimensions of the parcel under lease is 18,000 square feet and will be used for a new hangar facility to store aircraft.

Beardsley said Aviation Technologies has had to turn aircraft away due to a lack of vacant space for new aircraft. The land lease goes into effect Feb. 27.

Beardsley also said that he has “made some inroads” in securing a new non-stop service to Florida. In December, 2017, Allegiant Airline made the announcement to end service at the airport that began in 2012.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

