Is Trump coming to Scranton?

WILKES-BARRE — A presidential candidate, possibly President Donald Trump himself, may visit Scranton next week.

Sharon Lynett, Director of Marketing and Communications at Lackawanna College, confirmed Thursday that she has received an inquiry regarding a possible visit by a presidential candidate.

“Fox News network contacted me asking for information on the college’s event space,” Lynett said. “I have not heard back and am unaware of any details or if an event will take place.”

Reports that Trump is planning to visit on March 5 for a Fox News town hall meeting are so far officially unconfirmed.

Attempts to reach the Trump campaign were unsuccessful, while local, state and national Republicans told the Times Leader they were not aware of a planned Trump visit.

Trump appeared at the Lackawanna College gymnasium during the 2016 election campaign and he held two sold-out rallies at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Trump returned to the arena in 2018 to stump for then-U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta of Hazleton.

President Donald Trump offers remarks at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2018. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_TTL080318Trump_8-1-1-1.jpg President Donald Trump offers remarks at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2018. Times Leader file photo

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.