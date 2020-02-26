WILKES-BARRE — The Circle Centre for the Arts is getting a jump start on a movement to help revitalize Downtown Wilkes-Barre for decades to come, based on the belief that the arts help define the soul of a community.

The campaign is focused on making the community aware and better understand how by utilizing the power of the area’s finest musicians and artists, it will bring people together to drive the need for community transformation home.

“As you can see, we recognized the need to have Circle Center for the Arts take a lead role in this community transformation by being the catalyst for positive, inclusive, relevant change in Luzerne County,” said Helen Lavelle of Lavelle Strategy Group, a major partner with the Circle Centre for the Arts. “We needed to create a transformation team who understands that the arts not only fuel the soul of a community, but drive economic development.”

Lavelle said she and Don Armstrong of The Circle Centre for the Arts, sought out true collaborative partners who believe in their strategy — partners who share the same passion for the region and its people.

”So many individuals and groups have made countless contributions to NEPA in times gone by,” Lavelle said. “The time is now to bring the collective energy of those upon whose shoulders we all stand today, together with those who will shape our tomorrow.”

Lavelle thanked The Times Leader Media Group for stepping up to up to lead the Transformation Team, which currently includes Lavelle Strategy Group, Coal Creative, POWER, Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Discover NEPA, and others.

Lavelle and Armstrong said “Transformation Tuesdays” will help to open people’s eyes to all that is available and possible in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

On the second Tuesday of each month, the area’s finest artists and musicians will join forces with community advocates to launch a campaign of community transformation.

The first will feature Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen on March 10 from 5-7 p.m. at 58-60 Public Square.

Created by Circle Centre for the Arts and fueled by the power of the Transformation Team, monthly pop-up parties will prove that transformation is possible in Downtown Wilkes-Barre at every level.

“The Circle Center for the Arts is proud to unite with Lavelle Strategy Group and many other partners to be the catalyst behind these Transformation Tuesdays,” Armstrong said. “Wilkes-Barre is set to be the regional hub for arts and culture and continue to enjoy the benefits brought to us through the theater, movies, restaurants, galleries and businesses. We are excited to get this all underway.”

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Mike Murray praised the initiative, expressing optimism for its potential to reinvigorate the region.

“The transformation process has begun but this program and all those dedicated to making this happen will take the arts to the next phase,” Murray said. “We are truly excited to be an integral part of this project and look forward to watching each phase develop.”

Capital campaign

Armstrong and Lavelle also talked about the capital campaign to facilitate changes to the building at rear 130 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, ranging from an elevator and accessible bathrooms to security, HVAC and lighting.

“With those aggressive goals in mind, we are calling upon all advocates of the arts to participate in our first-ever capital campaign to raise the $1.2 million we need to make it happen,” Armstrong said. “We need appropriate HVAC and security systems to engage higher-caliber art exhibits. We need to expand our three-story building to make it handicapped accessible by installing an elevator and ADA compliant bathrooms. And we especially need to establish an endowment fund that will allow us to employ two full-time staff, increase our hours, and develop more innovative programming.”

“We need your help,” Armstrong said. “If you believe as we do that the Arts help define the soul of a community, please join us. If you understand that arts and culture play as critical a role in economic development as business and technology, jump right in.”

Armstrong and Lavelle said they believe that the arts define the soul of a community — providing intellectual enjoyment, creative fulfillment, spiritual enrichment, and economic development.

“With the support of community stakeholders like you, Circle Centre for the Arts is raising the funds to build the infrastructure we need to improve the lives of our neighbors with innovative arts programming,” Lavelle and Armstrong said in a joint statement.

To sponsor, call Donald Armstrong at 570-905-0508, or send payments to Circle Centre for the Arts, 130 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, making checks payable to Circle Centre for the Arts.

Seen here are Allison Maslow, Board Member and Gallery Director, Robert Husty, Coordinator, and Donald Armstrong, President of the Circle Centre for the Arts.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com