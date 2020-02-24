WILKES-BARRE TWP. — TOOL, who recently took home the GRAMMY Award® for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest,” has added a stop in Wilkes-Barre as part of an extensive spring tour of North America.

John Scher/Metropolitan Entertainment will present TOOL, along with special guest Blonde Redhead, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP packages will be available exclusively to TOOL Army members via Toolband.com/VIP-package on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

Will Beekman, General Manager | ASM Global Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, said booking TOOL is “such a big win for us and the community.”

“When you look at the rest of the tour routing, you realize just how lucky we are to be a part of this,” Beekman said. “We are surrounded by much larger buildings in much larger markets, and we have the only date in Pennsylvania.”

Beekman said the booking took a great effort by the staff to make it happen.

“And it shows the true value in building strong relationships,” Beekman said. “I expect tickets to sell very quickly on Friday morning, and then we’ll move on to the next one. We have a few other exciting announcements coming soon. I feel like we’re firing on all cylinders right now.”

According to a news release announcing teh event, the tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold-out Australasian tour, with the final two shows of the trek, back-to-back sold out performances at Auckland’s Spark Arena, happening later this week.

The Sydney Morning Herald described the live offering as “an immersive art-rock experience that forced you to feel a little of everything. It was an intricate collage of light, sound and imagery.”

The Fear Inoculum tour, which has seen the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades with the Los Angeles Times calling it “impeccable,” the Chicago Tribune describing the performances as a “twisting multimedia rollercoaster of a concert” and The Arizona Republic describing the shows as “a visually breathtaking night of dystopian art-rock spectacle.”

The Fear Inoculum album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait.”

TOOL formed in 1990, released four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000).

The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”).

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_TOOL-2.jpg TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals). https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_TOOL.jpg TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com