North Branch Land Trust announces new officers for 2020

DALLAS — Christina Dilks Taylor has been elected chair of the North Branch Land Trust for 2020, succeeding James T. Shoemaker, Esq.

The other officers are: Fred Valentine, Vice Chair; Peter Butera, Treasurer; and John Zembruski, Esq. Secretary.

Shoemaker completed his board tenure of 9 years, serving 6 years as chair of the Board of Directors.

“I have long been impressed by the foresight that the New York City planners had in the mid-1800s when they created Central Park, which is essentially conserved land, and probably the most valuable real estate in the world,” Shoemaker said. “Though not a perfect analogy, I got involved in NBLT because I saw an opportunity to help conserve land in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and to create our own ‘Central Park,’ where open spaces in Northeastern Pennsylvania would be conserved in perpetuity for future generations.”

Shoemaker said in his nine years on the Board of Directors, NBLT conserved more than 10,000 additional acres.

“The time to conserve land is when it is still available,” he said. “As I step down, I am confident NBLT’s staff, volunteers and Board of Directors will continue to carry out NBLT’s mission with energy and enthusiasm.”

Dilks Taylor said she is truly honored for the opportunity “to lead this great organization” into its next chapter.

“As we head into this new decade, NBLT is well positioned to advance its conservation mission and map out a plan for a sustainable future,” she said. “Conservation work is about land and people. I believe that the preservation of our region’s natural spaces directly impacts the health and vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities. I am grateful for dedicated donor support and confident that together we can protect the natural landscapes that define Northeastern Pennsylvania and that make this a wonderful place to live.”

Paul Lumia, NBLT Executive Director, said everyone at NBLT is grateful for Shoemaker’s service to the organization and his commitment to the Land Trust’s land conservation mission.

“As we say farewell to Jim, we welcome Christina Dilks Taylor as the new chair of the North Branch Land Trust’s Board of Directors,” Lumia said. “Christina brings valuable expertise and energy that will support the organization’s mission. We are grateful for her commitment of time and talent and confident that she will lead the Board of Directors in making a meaningful contribution to our conservation efforts throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Headquartered in Dallas, North Branch Land Trust is a nationally accredited non-profit land conservation organization that works locally with municipalities and landowners to conserve open space and natural resources in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Since its founding in 1994, NBLT has conserved more than 22,000 acres, permanently protecting watersheds and community drinking water supplies, habitat for indigenous plants and animals, natural areas for outdoor recreational activities, and lands for local agriculture. The Land Trust currently has several land conservation projects in process which, when competed, will protect thousands of more acres.

Anyone interested in supporting NBLT by becoming a member, making a donation, volunteering, or conserving your land, please visit their website — www.nblt.org — or call the office at 570-310-1781 for more information.

North Branch Land Trust conserves the natural, working, and scenic landscapes in Northeastern Pennsylvania that enrich our lives.

Dilks Taylor https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_NBLT-Christina-Dilks-Taylor-1.jpg Dilks Taylor Shoemaker https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_NBLT-James-Shoemaker-1.jpg Shoemaker