WILKES-BARRE — The other day I watched a young father walking his two children into a school — his daughter on his left and his son on his right.

It was a scene that warmed my heart — a scene I have often imagined myself being in over the years.

These scenes are repeated everywhere everyday. Moms and dads doing what they have to do for their kids and enjoying every minute of it.

And everybody loves to talk about their kids and their grandkids.

Of course, to be able to join that conversation, one must have kids or grandkids.

I don’t.

Not because I didn’t want children — it just never happened. And this is the one regret I will carry to my grave.

Over the years, I have often thought about what it would have been like to have a kid or two — a boy and a girl would be perfect.

I even had names for them — Michael William, but we would call him Mickey after my baseball hero Mickey Mantle; and Elizabeth, after my mom. The William is my imaginary son’s middle name after my dad.

And I have thought, no make that dreamed, of what it would have been like to have these kids in my life, watching them grow from toddlers to adolescents to teenagers to adults. Oh what a great ride that would have been.

I would have loved to have been there when they were born and I would cherish every moment, even when changing their diapers.

I would marvel as they learned to say words and to take their first steps. I would jump to make sure they didn’t hit their head on the coffee table when they fell time and again.

I would watch those children’s shows endlessly and read those bedtime stories over and over. I would savor every time they fell asleep in my arms. Or called me daddy. Or held my hand.

I would be there for that first day of school. I would even pack their lunches. I would help them get ready and make sure their outfits matched.

I would spend as much time as needed to get their homework done, making sure they learned as they completed every assignment. And I would sit back and marvel when they talked about what they were going to be when they grew up.

And I would be there for those struggles as they grew to adolescents and I would answer every question they had. I would be at every soccer game, Little League game, basketball, mini-football, field hockey or any other sport. I would cheer for them, but never interfere. I would applaud their accomplishments, but never try to influence any favoritism.

I would be as proud as anyone when they graduated. I would encourage them as they pursued their dreams. I would be there when the doorbell rang for that first date. I would sweat profusely when they wanted to learn to drive. I would worry when they were subjected to peer pressure and I would pray that they would never be afraid to call me when they needed a ride home — for whatever reason.

I would enjoy every trip to Disney World, or to Yankee Stadium or to a state park for a cookout and a hike. I would peddle my bike as we rode through the streets or the trails. I would take them fishing, camping or sightseeing. I would watch the looks on their faces every time they experienced something new, like walking the halls of Cooperstown or driving down the Pacific Coast Highway.

I would try to understand their likes in music, but I would be forever grateful if they found delight in the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Byrds, the Beach Boys, Neil Young, Crosby, Still and Nash and Carole King.

Dining out would be so much more fun with my kids. I’d look forward to just listening to them order off a menu — revealing what they savor.

I would love it if they asked for a basketball hoop in the driveway or an electric train under the Christmas tree. And I would jump for joy whenever I opened a Father’s Day gift from my kids.

These are the dreams of a childless man who knows he would have been a great dad. And thank goodness there are so many great dads out there — and moms. You are the fabric of this world we live in and I hope you realize how lucky you are.

So I say to Elizabeth and Mickey, who exist only in my dreams, know that you would have been great kids and you would have had a good, caring father.

And we would have had so much fun.

