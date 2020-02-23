WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvanians Against Illegal Gambling last week applauded the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s effort to intervene in the ongoing court fight to ban Pace-O-Matic of Pennsylvania’s slot machines from the state, noting that the PGCB states unequivocally that, “The POM games are unauthorized and illegal slot machines.”

The PGCB filing also states that while the state’s “…permissible and authorized slot machines pay a tax rate of approximately 52% of gross terminal revenue … the operation by POM of unauthorized slot machines actually illegally diverts tax monies from lawful slot machines and other gaming products like the lottery from the intended Commonwealth beneficiary.”

“Bottom line: these machines are out of control and they have got to go,” said Peter Shelly, a spokesman for PAIG. “The state’s gaming regulators are joining with the PA State Police, Gov. Wolf, the PA Lottery and Pennsylvanians across the state who want these illegal machines outlawed. It’s time for lawmakers to act to ban these machines once and for all from our state.”

The PGCB action is just the latest setback for the illegal slots machines operators. State police continue to conduct raids to confiscate illegal machines and,last week, officials from the state lottery and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging testified before lawmakers that the machines are siphoning anywhere from $200 million to $600 million from state programs for seniors.

“Gov. Wolf’s administration has made a compelling case that these machines are illegal, unregulated and are hurting seniors,” Shelly said. “There is a groundswell of support across the state calling for action to ban these machines and shut these illegal pop-up casinos down.”

PAIG has shared disturbing photos of minors gambling at these illegal machines in convenience stores and gas stations with lawmakers and has received dozens of tips from Pennsylvanians regarding illegal, pop-up gambling dens in communities across the state.

PA health department working

to decrease teen dating violence

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine last week highlighted the issue of teen dating violence and encouraged residents to talk about this emerging public health threat, which not only is a physical issue, but often also leads to mental health issues.

“Teen dating violence is very common and affects millions of teens in the United States each year,” Levine said. “Being exposed to dating violence can cause significant mental and physical health problems. It is essential that we talk about the impacts of dating violence among youth and continue to promote healthy relationship behaviors to ensure the safety of all residents.”

The department partners with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape to support evidence-based strategies to prevent sexual violence and other violent behaviors before they occur. Pennsylvania’s local rape crisis centers receive extensive training and technical assistance through CDC funding. These centers implement prevention strategies that target specific populations within their communities, including schools, college and university campuses, and other partners.

The department also partners with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation to provide Coaching Boys Into Men as a part of its ongoing efforts to prevent dating violence and increase positive intervention when witnessing intimate partner violence. CBIM is an evidence-based leadership program that teaches young male athletes skills to build respectful and healthy relationships with dating partners, and ultimately to prevent sexual assault and adolescent relationship abuse.

According to the CDC, teens who are victims of violence in high school are at higher risk for experiencing violence during college and throughout their lifetimes. Victims of teen dating violence are also more likely to experience symptoms of depression and anxiety or engage in unhealthy behaviors, such as using tobacco, drugs and alcohol.

“Unhealthy relationships can start early, and the effects can last a lifetime,” Levine said. “Teen dating violence can lead to other forms of violence, such as child abuse, adult sexual violence and suicide. It is essential that we talk to young people about healthy, respectful interactions so they can continue to live healthy lives.”

In January, Wolf announced $1 million in grants to combat campus sexual assault at 36 colleges and universities. These grants mean more than $4 million invested by the Wolf Administration over the past three years to combat campus sexual assault.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of

NEPA creates/retains 7,273 jobs in 2019

In 2019, 7,273 Northeastern Pennsylvania jobs were created or retained as a result of the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s (BFTP/NEP) work. BFTP/NEP generated cumulative impacts of 63,137 job creations or retentions since the program’s inception in 1983.

“These strong northeastern Pennsylvania job impacts support the findings of an independent study conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League,” said Laura Eppler, chief marketing officer of BFTP/NEP. “Pennsylvania’s investment in Ben Franklin statewide represents a $3.90 payback to the state treasury for every dollar invested. And the jobs created in Ben Franklin clients are in industries that pay 52% more than the average state wage.”

Client companies raised an additional $41.79 million in follow-on funding from angel investors, venture capitalists, and other investors in 2019, for a total of $1.601 billion in follow-on investment received since 2007. These results were accomplished in BFTP/NEP’s 21-county service area, including Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

BFTP client companies submit new and retained jobs, new product and process developments, and follow-on funding to BFTP/NEP each year. Ben Franklin reports its annual impacts to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which funds the statewide Ben Franklin program.

More clinical registrants approved for

medical marijuana research program

The Pennsylvania Department of Health approved four more clinical registrants that will be part of the state’s first-in-the-nation research program for medical marijuana. A clinical registrant holds both a medical marijuana grower/processor and dispensary permit and is contracted with an approved academic clinical research center.

“Pennsylvania remains on the forefront for clinical research on medical marijuana,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This research is essential to providing physicians with more evidence-based research to make clinical decisions for their patients. It is the cornerstone of our program and the key to our clinically based, patient-focused program for those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions.”

The research program, guided by Act 43 of 2018, allows for eight clinical registrants that each must hold both a grower/processor and a dispensary permit. Clinical registrants must have a research contract with one of eight approved academic clinical research centers.

Applications for the remaining clinical registrant will open Feb. 27.

There are nearly 169,000 active certifications as part of the medical marijuana program. Nearly 289,000 patients and caregivers are registered for the program in order to obtain medical marijuana for one of 23 serious medical conditions.

There are currently 77 operational dispensaries in the commonwealth, and all are providing medication to patients. Active cardholders are visiting dispensaries two and a half times a month, on average, to get treatment for a serious medical condition. Each visit has an average sales total close to $110. That total is down from nearly $140 as of August 1, 2018. Nearly 10 million products have been sold since the start of the program, and total sales within the program are close to $720 million, which includes sales by the grower/processors to the dispensaries, and sales by the dispensaries to patients and caregivers.

As of Feb. 18, there are 21 grower/processors with permits to operate in Pennsylvania, and 15 of those are actively shipping to dispensaries. Many grower/processors are expanding at their permitted location.

More than 1,800 physicians have registered for the program, with close to 1,300 approved as practitioners.

