Pashinski hosts hearing at LCCC on community college affordability

NANTICOKE — State Rep. Eddie Pashinski on Thursday said Pennsylvania is facing a critical workforce void while the price of higher education is discouraging and preventing residents from pursuing a degree or certificate to fill that void.

Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, hosted a House Democratic Policy Committee public hearing on his Delayed Payment Plan legislation (H.B. 2287) at Luzerne County Community College.

He was joined by fellow state legislators to discuss the issues of community college affordability, student debt, and the current and projected future skills gap in Pennsylvania.

Pashinski currently has legislation to create a delayed payment program, which would provide a pathway for community college students at any of Pennsylvania’s 14 state community colleges to complete their degree or certificate program in a high-need employment area and land a steady job before having to repay their tuition interest-free for up to 10 years.

“My delayed payment plan would help address the issues of student debt and the skills gap in the Pennsylvania workforce,” Pashinski said. “It will allow young Pennsylvanians to improve their career prospects without being burdened by higher interest on their loans.”

The committee heard from a community college panel that included Endy Santos, a student from Luzerne County Community College; Thomas Leary, the president of LCCC; and Elizabeth Bolden, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

A second panel focused on workforce needs and included Christine Jensen, administrator, PA CareerLink Luzerne County, and Trina Moss, director of Operations and Programs, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Investment Board.

“I want to thank everyone who took time to share their expertise and experiences on the topic this morning,” Pashinski said. “Bringing policymakers, educators and workforce development experts together on this issue will help create a burden-free pathway for our community college students — and a better future for Pennsylvania.”

The hearing is part of a series being held across the state on House Democrats’ Plan4PA — a policy agenda focused on putting people first by growing good jobs, providing healthcare access, creating quality schools and providing training for jobs in a fair economy.

More information about the plan is available at www.plan4pa.com and from the HDPC at www.pahouse.com/policycommittee.

Pashinski https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_TTL060719redistrict1.cmyk_.jpg Pashinski

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.