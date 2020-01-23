I am frustrated that so many supports of President Trump think the he is pro- life. He is not; he is anti- abortion.

There’s a big difference.

A pro- life person would not put children in cages, take babies away from their nursing mothers or separate families with no plan to reunite them.

A pro-life person would not take us to the edge of war or wonder why we don’t use the nuclear weapons we have.

A pro- life person would not take health care away from sick people , knowing that without it they will die.

A pro-life person would not think killing the innocent families of suspected terrorists was a good idea.

Donald Trump is NOT pro-life.

That’s a fact, not a talking point.

Kathleen Miller

Wilkes Barre