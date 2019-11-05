 Added on November 5, 2019

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every third Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Glow Bowling at Chacko’s, glow in the dark bowling 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Saturday at 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Gone Crazy at Benny Brewing Co., The versatile cover band performs 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 31. at 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre.

Know Limit Trivia, free to play over 21, 7 p.m. every Thursday in October at Grotto Pizza, 337 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre (just in time for happy hour).

Music Bingo, 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday at River Grille, 670 N. River St., Plains Township. Free to play. Reservations recommended; call 570-208-1282.

UPCOMING

Cafe at AFA, free coffee, tea, latte, hot chocolate or hot apple cider while you study, meet with a friend, and view the preview exhibit for the gallery’s 2019 Holiday Auction. Noon to 6:30 p.n. Thursday, Nov. 7, at AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton.

Dancing in a Hurricane release event, local author Christopher Vernon will be celebrating the release of his debut novella 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at O Town Bar and Grill, 400 Lacka Ave., Olyphant, with every paperback purchased autographed and opportunities for photos with the author.

