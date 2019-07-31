‘Eddie Munster’ actor coming to The Strange and Unusual in Kingston

KINGSTON — Butch Patrick, best known for his role as child-werewolf Eddie Munster in the 1960s television series “The Munsters,” will make an appearance this Thursday in Kingston.

The Strange and Unusual, located at 467 Wyoming Ave., will host the former child actor from noon to 3 p.m., according to a Facebook event page set up by the store.

Patrick will be signing autographs and taking photos with visitors, and the shop will also carry Munsters memorabilia.

Known for its selection of weird and macabre items, The Strange and Unusual expanded its offerings earlier this year with the opening of a Harry Potter-themed cafe, Steamy Hollows.

Patrick as Eddie Munster https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_eddie-munster-2.jpg Patrick as Eddie Munster In this 2010 file photo, Butch Patrick, who played boy vampire Eddie Munster in the mid-60s sitcom “The Munsters,” is shown in West Chester, Pa. Patrick will make an appearance at the Strange and Unusual oddities parlor in Kingston tomorrow. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_AP_100803043866.jpg In this 2010 file photo, Butch Patrick, who played boy vampire Eddie Munster in the mid-60s sitcom “The Munsters,” is shown in West Chester, Pa. Patrick will make an appearance at the Strange and Unusual oddities parlor in Kingston tomorrow. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File