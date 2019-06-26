WILKES-BARRE — Former Wilkes-Barre police officer Robert Collins was arrested today by State Police, alleging he abused his authority to force sexual encounters with additional victims.

Court records say Collins, 53, is accused of forcing sex on a 33-year-old woman inside a marked police vehicle on Carlisle Street during the summer of 2006.

Additionally, 26-year-old woman also claims Collins forced her into a sex act in June 2012, on South River Street. She also claims Collins forced her to have sex with him behind Crown Fried Chicken on South Main Street in October or November of 2012.

Another 33-year-old woman told Collins exposed himself and forced her to perform an oral sex act in the area of South Grant Street in October or November of 2015.

A final victim, a 46-year-old woman, claimed Collins drove her to the Murray Complex, where she was forced to perform oral sex in May 2016.

Collins was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy on five counts of rape, three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, four counts of obstructions of justice and four counts of official oppression. Bail was set at $50,000, but he is currently waiting for a bail bondsman to bail him out.

These charges are added on top of the ones Collins previously faced, after he was accused of raping four other women.

The Mountain Top man’s previous charges follow a similar pattern, with other women accusing Collins of forcing them to perform sex acts on him in Wilkes-Barre police cruisers.

Collins is currently set to go to trial on those charges on Sept. 16, and had previously been released on $125,000 bail.

The former officer is also the subject of a lawsuit, which accuses the city of being made aware of the accusations against him and doing nothing.

