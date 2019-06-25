This season has been dubbed “the summer of nostalgia” thanks to the multiple reboots and sequels occupying area cineplexes. Since April 26, only one weekend has opened with only original titles. That would be May 3 when “The Intruder” and “Long Shot” debuted in theaters, and both made under $11 million each that weekend, trailing greatly behind box office juggernaut “Avengers: Endgame.” This past weekend was no different, and the epitome of nostalgic movie-viewing was waiting for young and old crowds to it — the drive-in theater. The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek and the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City screened two Disney movies uniting new and old fans: “Toy Story 4” and the live-action version of “Aladdin.” In fact, just about every drive-in in the region, from the Point in Northumberland to Becky’s in Lehigh Township is showing the double feature this week. I ventured to America’s oldest drive-in, Shankweiler’s in Orefield, Lehigh County, to see the two films because it was a rare time in which the one-screen theater was showing two movies I wanted to see. On a pleasant Sunday evening, there were families with flying discs and sport balls enjoying the clear summer day. The drive-in had been sold out for two days, so many arrived two hours before showtime, myself included. As I waited in a camp chair in front of my parked vehicle, armed with a sketchbook and colored pencils, I remembered when I was as young as some of the kids who were racing through the lot. My parents took me to the drive-in when we lived in North Carolina, but it wasn’t the family-friendly environment that it is here in Northeast Pennsylvania. Animated features were never screened when I was growing up in the 1980s; instead I endured the likes of James Bond, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Kruger. The only “safe” features I remember seeing at a drive-in were “Gremlins” and “Ghostbusters II.” But this night, these kids didn’t have to worry about movie boogiemen haunting their dreams.

“Toy Story 4” picked up where the third ended, with Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang in a new house and a new child, Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw). The little girl, whose name is written at the bottom of her hand-me-down toys, is about to start kindergarten, much to her dislike. But as she adjusts to her new surroundings, she makes a new friend, Forky (Tony Hale). One person’s trash is Bonnie’s treasure as she looks at the arts and crafts figure as fondly as any of her toys. This changed the dynamic within the toys as Woody becomes Forky’s guardian and a road trip before Bonnie officially starts school brings a new adventure for our familiar plastic heroes.

As always, Pixar really picks up on the nostalgia factor with vintage toys like the complicated villainess Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks) and her henchmen of creepy 1950s boy dolls in an antique shop that cause trouble for Woody and Forky. Josh Cooley makes his full-length directing debut with “Toy Story 4,” but this fourth and final (perhaps) entry in the series has all the emotions and actions one would expect from a Pixar movie. And nothing is more heartwarming than the reunion between Woody and Bo Beep (Annie Potts). Bo has evolved into a tough gal on the playground since she no longer has a child as an owner, contrasting Woody’s need to look over and protect his. Woody and Buzz, although they spend much of their time apart in this sequel, collect new friends along the way, like the comedic carnival plush toys Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele) and Canada’s best stunt perform Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves). And yes, like all the previous three movies, “Toy Story 4” will have moments where you will cry your eyes out. I don’t know if there’s a Pixar movie in which I didn’t cry. Lucky for me, I shed my tears in the clear dark of night in my camp chair, where I didn’t have to worry about someone sitting next to me in the theater. In addition to your childhood, Pixar owns your tear ducts. With a series that started in 1995, it was highly likely that the audience that enjoyed the “Toy Story 4” was sharing the experience across two or three generations. “Aladdin” has a similar hold as the animated version was released in 1992 and the live-action version stars 1990s sensation Will Smith as the Genie. This new version has some contemporary elements, like Jasmine (Naomi Scott) wanting to be the next sultan instead of just being a sheltered princess in a fancy palace. Aladdin (Mena Massoud) remains the kind-hearted street rat who wins over Jasmine as Prince Ali thanks to his wishes from the Genie, and Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) is still hellbent on evil and destruction. This nostalgic money grab by Disney falls in line with many of the other recent live-action updates, but it will most likely not be highly loved as the original. The drive-in audience was cut in half for the second feature. Perhaps they had already seen this one or were less interested in seeing Smith take on a role that will always be linked to Robin Williams. Hopefully, for the youngsters at the drive-in that day, they will carry the memories of enjoying a classic series that is “Toy Story” wrap in a loving way and the fun they had at the movies.

Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), right, introduces Forky (Tony Hale) to the rest of Bonnie’s toys in “Toy Story 4.” https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_AP19163652849027.jpg Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), right, introduces Forky (Tony Hale) to the rest of Bonnie’s toys in “Toy Story 4.”

By Tamara Dunn tdunn@timesleader.com