Colours Inc. opens new 50,000-square-foot facility in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP. — With his daughter at his side, Tim Evans on Friday snipped the ribbon to mark the grand opening of his new facility in the Hanover Industrial Park.

Colours Inc. — a leading regional distributor of automotive paints, coatings and paint-related accessories — is now housed in a $6 million, 40,000-square-foot warehouse with an additional 10,000-square-foot area for administrative offices.

Evans, 61, of Kingston Township, said Colours is an exclusive dealer of PPG Industries’ paint, a leader in the industry. Colours is the largest dealer east of the Mississippi River.

Evans started the company in 1986 with a small store on Dana Street employing four people. Evans, a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and Wilkes College, said the company has expanded to 330 shops in 32 locations in six states — Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

Ali Mahalak, Evans’ daughter, is the company’s chief financial officer.

Wico van Genderen, President/CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, praised Evans for building a business that began with “a pick-up truck and a bucket of paint.” He said Colours is a “legacy business” that is on track to earn $80 million in revenue in 2019.

“Tim Evans had a vision and a business acumen and a commitment to Wyoming Valley, his hometown,” van Genderen said. “May he always live a life racing to the finish line on his hometown track.”

Friday’s ceremony featured a luncheon and comments from Evans and three state legislators — Sen. John Yudichak, D-Nanticoke; Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; and Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake.

“Tim Evans started a local paint distribution business with just three employees, and with the help of his daughter Ali, he has grown Colours into one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s biggest family success stories with over 350 employees in six states,” Yudichak said. “While big job announcements are growing common in the South Valley, with five national companies and 4,000 jobs in the last two years, the success of Colours is a testament to the Evans family who have invested their talent and treasure into building one of the regions best family-owned businesses.”

Evans said he founded the company after he retired from racing Indy-type cars. He said he knew the representatives from PPG and they suggested he consider opening a paint distribution company and, as they say, the rest is history.

Evans said Colours offers the finest in automotive paint, body shop supplies and equipment to the collision, fleet and manufacturing industries.

“We have a commitment to quality, coupled with the utmost in service which has made Colours Inc. one of the most progressive and fastest growing automotive paint distributors in the United States and one of the most accomplished distributors of PPG,” Evans said.

Evans said Colours has been serving independent body shops, car dealerships, service centers, and, essentially anyone that uses automotive paint and supplies in the Mid-Atlantic region for more than 30 years.

“Going above normal service and delivery for our customers and our ability to adapt is what sets us apart,” Mahalak, said.

Evans said Colours is constantly working to improve customer service and experience.

“And we continue to expand and grow,” he said.

Evans said Colours has built an industry leading tech team that helps customers, staff and vendors regarding current products, as well as new products entering the market.

With industry standards changing rapidly with new laws and regulations, Evans said Colours understands the importance of keeping customers informed on all the latest standards, compliances, regulations and new technology.

Looking ahead, Evans said his company is always striving to maintain its exceptional customer service and its relationships with suppliers — continuing to focus on training, technology and commitment to employees and customers.

About Colours Inc.

• 36 locations with multiple warehouses

• Servicing six states

• Direct purchasing with 100-plus manufacturers

• Three local stores

— Wilkes-Barre: 50 Dana St.

— Scranton: 620 Wyoming Ave.

— Hazleton: 61 W. Juniper St.

Sen. John Yudichak, D-Nanticoke, talks with Colours Inc., owner Tim Evans at the Grand Openng of the Hanover Township location. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TTL062119colours3-3.jpg Sen. John Yudichak, D-Nanticoke, talks with Colours Inc., owner Tim Evans at the Grand Openng of the Hanover Township location. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Inside the new 40,000-square-foot warehouse at Colours, Inc., in the Hanover Industrial Park. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TTL062119colours4-3.jpg Inside the new 40,000-square-foot warehouse at Colours, Inc., in the Hanover Industrial Park. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Tim Evans and his daughter, Ali Mahalak, cut the ribbion at the Grand Opening of Colours, Inc., in Hanover Township. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TTL062119colours2-3.jpg Tim Evans and his daughter, Ali Mahalak, cut the ribbion at the Grand Opening of Colours, Inc., in Hanover Township. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Wico van Genderen, President/CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, congratulates Tim Evans on the opening of his new Colours, Inc., warehouse,office building in Hanover Township. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_TTL062119colours1-3.jpg Wico van Genderen, President/CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, congratulates Tim Evans on the opening of his new Colours, Inc., warehouse,office building in Hanover Township. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Colours opens new 50,000-square-foot facility

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

About Colours Inc. • 36 locations with multiple warehouses • Servicing six states • Direct purchasing with 100-plus manufacturers • Three local stores — Wilkes-Barre: 50 Dana St. — Scranton: 620 Wyoming Ave. — Hazleton: 61 W. Juniper St.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.