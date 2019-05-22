ONGOING

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every third Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Underground Microphone, a performance series featuring NEPA talent every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington St., Scranton.

Piano Bar Sing-A-Long, every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Madame Jenny’s, Scranton.

Vegan Potluck, every first Saturday of the month, 6 to 8 p.m. at Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. More information at bit.ly/2V6UBN9.

Live Music in the Tasting Room, every Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston. Full list of performers at bit.ly/2vI245W.

UPCOMING

Estella Sweet’s Birthday Bash, with Penny Tration from RuPaul’s Drag Race. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Heat, 69-71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Axe Throwing at SBC, learn morea bout axe throwing and participate with Axe Attack, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston.

Vocally Aligned at Madame Jenny’s, music from Prohibition and the Great Depression 8 p.m. Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at Madame Jenny’s, Scranton. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2Q1MkUH.

The All Right Show, a night of comedy, sketches, music and drinks 7L30 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. More information at bit.ly/2QeaADt.

90s Throwback Party, wear your best 90s outfit for prizes and hear your favorite hits all night, 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at River Grille, 670 N. River St., Suite 100, Plains.

Adult Swim Night, swim and win stuff with live entertainment from Vine St. Band, 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. $10. 21+.

Outdoor Yoga at Hillside Farms, hosted by Zen Barre. Every Wednesday from June 5 through August. $10. More information at bit.ly/2GcZ2eW.

Weird & Wired Punk Bazaar and Zine Expo, with art, records, VHS tapes, vintage and more. Special appearance by Allison Wolfe. Music by SaturBae. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Center, 320 Mifflin Ave., Scranton. $2.

Still Not Asking For It Tattoo Flash Event, flash tattoos starting at $60 with all proceeds donate to the Victims Resource Center of Wilkes-Barre. Staff from the center will be present with information. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Marc’s Tattooing & Body Piercing, 1110 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre. More information at bit.ly/2QgTlRY.

NEPA Pride: March to the Park, with a 5K walk/run, a pride parade, entertainment, food, local vendors, a drag show, games, health screenings and more, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kirby Park, 301 Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre. More information at bit.ly/2GeGISJ.

70th Anniversary Party; Bite Night, celebrate the Mahoning Drive-In’s 70th anniversary with Jurassic Park and Jaws in 35mm film. 6 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. Tickets at bit.ly/2QgfbVx.