UK’s Cloven Hoof, These Idol Hands, Earthmouth and Threatpoint, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Border Bar, Pittston.

Josh Breezzyy NY Takeover, with NBA Sound Up Gallo Locknez, 3K Music Group, and Juice ‘em, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Marvel Years and Bass Physics, 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Stage West 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $15. 21+.

Crock Pot Abduction, Gypsy Valley Kings, The Mesos, 2 Sad Bois and Time Woody, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. $5.

Crookshanks, Brighter Days, Standoff! and Minor Glitch, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Bones Bar, 1110 WIlkes-Barre Township Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. $5. 21+.

Tribute 2 Prince – Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains. $12, $15 day of. 21+. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/2QiR6xu.

University Drive, The Ordinals, Mr. Softee and Idolizer, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Sannhet, Planning for Burial Elizabeth Colour Wheel and Masoller, 7 p.m. to midnight Monday, May 27, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Roots of Creation, Family Animals and Rudy and the Gansetts, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Michael Wavves ‘Nights on Vine’ and special guests, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

The Maguas, Send Request, Heavensake and Garden View, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

K9, Marble Mouth, Abhorrence, Hang Dog and No Verdict, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Runnin’ on Whiskey, NEPA’s newest country band, 8 p.m. Froday, June 7, at 279 Bar and Grill, 29 S. River St., Plains.

Send Request, Stay Loud, Cold Hands, Kissing the Klepto and and Mahantongo, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8. $5. 21+ to drink. Go to bit.ly/2Qa6ADG for address.

Alma Mater record release show, with Esta Coda, Permanence and Ed Cuozzo, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5. 21+.

Elsie Binx, The Holtzmann Effect, Sonic Salvation and Facing the Giants, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton.

Big Brave, Planning for Burial and Chelsea Smarr, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

2nd Annual Punk Rock BBQ, with Standoff, Decomposition, Rudy and the Gansetts, Cut Up Naked Teenagers, Deathwish Bride, and Mephiskapheles. 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Border Bar, Pittston.

Traverse the Abyss, Static X, Devildriver and Dope, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton. $25. 18+.

Worn Not your Game record release, with Misconduct, Fence Cutter, Raw Breed, and Restraining Order. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.