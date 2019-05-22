Big Dan: Did Benioff and Weiss get the final season of “Game of Thrones” right?

Editor’s note: If you haven’t finished watching the final season of “Game of Thrones,” be aware that this article contains major spoilers.

Did David Benioff and D.B. Weiss get the final season of “Game of Thrones” right?

The jury is still out on that because it really depends on who you ask, but we (the fans) have had three days to digest it.

I believe Benioff and Weiss did what they thought was right, despite declining HBO’s alleged offer of 10 episodes as opposed to six for the final season. Do I think it was right… No. No, I don’t.

Season 8 saw one of the show’s most beloved characters go from liberator of the oppressed to an unstable relentless killer bent on reclaiming the Iron Throne. The story arch of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or the “Mother of Dragons” isn’t even the most disappointing, considering writers hinted she would go crazy like her father, “The Mad King.”

They botched Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) redemption story arch. “The Kingslayer” was a cold blooded brute who would do whatever it took to protect the Lannister name and his sister, the queen, Cersei. After being taken prisoner by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) we saw him begin to change.

I don’t know if it was Stockholm syndrome, but we all cheered when Brienne and Jaime got intimate together, signaling that his arch was complete, only to be hoodwinked when he did the ole razzle-dazzle and dipped out back to King’s Landing to be with Cersei.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of it all is that Cersei, who is arguably one of the most rotten and despicable characters in all of television and film, was crushed by a falling building. Fans really thought Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) was going to complete her prophecy by killing her because she had green eyes, but we would have settled for anyone. Not a building.

I think one of the largest problems “Game of Thrones” final season faced was the 596 days fans had to wait between the season 7 finale on August 27, 2017 and the first episode of season 8 on April 14.

This time lapse allowed new fans to binge the series, not once, not twice but multiple times thus enhancing the craving for the final season.

I am not proud of it, but, I binged the whole series for the first time in a week. I watched all 10 episodes each season a day, only leaving the house for food or pausing for a bathroom break.

However, when I replayed the series I took a lot more time to enjoy it, catching many plots or character names that I had forgotten. I’m not sure everyone did the same due diligence.

Other problems

I would say heads have to roll, but the show is no longer in production, despite fans pathetic attempts to get the final season remade after signing a petition.

How does it make it past, what I can only assume, a lot of video editors that a coffee cup and a water bottle are glaring in the background.

I don’t think a Starbucks was erected after The Night King ransacked Winterfell and plastic water bottles were around.

This shoddy craftsmanship leads me to believe this season was mailed in.

After the extremely dark, poorly lit setting of the Battle of Winterfell, it was extremely hard to see what was happening. I along with many other fans of the show who I know had to make sure every light in their house was shut off for pleasurable viewing.

When directors and cast members said that we are going to see carnage and some of our favorite characters die, I prepared for the worst. Sure, Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) died in the friend zone, but why weren’t there really any other notable character deaths that would have rocked the fan base to the core?

The Battle of the Bastards is still the best battle in series.

When Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) was denied the opportunity to say goodbye to his direwolf Ghost, because director David Nutter said the show’s production team was restricted because Ghost, is a CGI creation. I was miffed because I mean they had Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Snow flying on dragons. That’s not a hard thing for the show’s production team?

They redeemed themselves when the two reunited when Jon Snow was “banished” to once again serve in the Night’s Watch and rejoin the “free people” of Westeros, the Wildlings. I highly recommend going on Twitter and looking for the final scene dubbed with the song “Tuesday’s Gone” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (trust me, it does it justice).

We got the best ending we could ask for considering it was botched. The finale does not deserve the flack its been getting.

For nearly a decade, we’ve rooted for the Stark family on our TV and laptop screens. After tragedy struck early in the series for the Starks, fans saw them grow up before their eyes and ultimately become kings and queens at the series finale.

Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) becomes the King of the Six Kingdoms, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) queen of the North, Arya Stark, who will discover America or whatever is past Westeros, and Jon Snow king of the free people.

Author George R.R. Martin has confirmed that the end of the Game of Thrones book series will not end like the HBO show, but did say that some things will be the same.

Whether you liked it or not, “Game of Thrones” gave us laughs, angered us and left us with memes that will stand the dawn of time.

I’m still grateful for the time I invested in the show as should you, but sadly it joins the likes of “Dexter” and “Lost” as terrible final seasons and series finales.

By Dan Stokes [email protected]

Reach Dan Stokes on Twitter @ByDanStokes

Reach Dan Stokes on Twitter @ByDanStokes