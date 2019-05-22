22nd Annual Theme Show Invitational Art Exhibit set for May 23-27

Seven area artists will exhibit their artwork at the 22nd Annual Theme Show Invitational Art Exhibit at Sue Hand’s Imagery, 35 Main St., from May 23-27.

Each artist will exhibit six to twelve pieces of art showcasing their chosen subject, media and style. Sue Hand will exhibit her oil paintings of the fireworks from Labor Day weekend at Harveys Lake.

Guest artists from the Back Mountain and their subject themes include Helen Harabin, Shavertown, watercolor flowers; Dave Hoffman, Harveys Lake, graphite scenery; Tammy Hoyt, Shickshinny, watercolor animals; Mandy Newman, Dallas, watercolor butterflies; Vita Reddy, Shavertown, oil scenery; and Lora Womer, Hunlock Creek, watercolor seascapes. They will be joined by eleven other artists from the Wyoming Valley and the Montrose areas.

The public is invited to attend the exhibit on Thursday, May 23 from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.; Friday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Monday, May 27, Memorial Day from 1 to 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact Sue Hand at 570-675-5094.