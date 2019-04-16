Walau-Eh’s 4/20 Extravaganza, with Earthmouth, Death Wish Birdie and Caffeine & Cannabis 9 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at The Border Bar, Pittston. $5.

Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms, LittleStarRun and Ruckzuck, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5. 21+.

Bad Luck 13, kid is qual, Gods of Space and Black Nihil, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Stonefest 2019, with Serene Green, Rogue Chimp, Kluster Phunk, Jordan Ramirez & The Tribe, Static in the Attic and many more, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at The Stonehouse, 23 Fallbrook Road, RR1 Box 23, Carbondale. $20. 21+.

The Grass is Dead, performing bluegrass versions of Grateful Dead songs. 10 p.m. Friday, April 26, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains. $12 advance, $15 at the door. 21+.

Losing Sleep: Stay Loud Album Release, with Playing Pretend, Garden View and Joe Lombardo. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10. All ages.

Hed P.E. and Andrew W Boss, with Traverse the Abyss, Mercy Gang and AlphaAudio, 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, a Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 21+.

Send Request, Eternal Boy, Permanence, Moment to Capitalize and Mahantongo, 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10. All ages.

University Drive “Clear” Album Release Show, with Black Hole Heart, Esta Coda and Rosary Guild, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $10. 21+.

Jam Stampede 10 year anniversary show, performing the music of Grateful Dead. 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains. $10 advance, $15 at the door. 21+.

Jam for Anthony, a benefit for Cornstock organizer Anthony Hannigan and his family. 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains.

First Jason, fronted by Ari Lehman, the singer/actor who played the role of the first Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th,” with VICTIM and Sonic Salvation. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Finnegans Irish Rock Club, 514 Ash St., Scranton. $10.

May Metal Mayhem, Full Scale Riot, Beyond Fallen, Threatpoint, Slapjaw and the Witching Hour 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, at The Vspot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton.

Charming Disaster, Dave Brown & Friends and Spencer Reed, 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

The Cars Experience: Best Friends Girl, with special guest, Rick Jones of The Fallen. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Border Bar, Pittston. $8 advance, $10 at the door.

There will Always be Metal Shows show, with special guest Carl Kavorkian. More acts to be announced. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Border Bar, Pittston.

UK’s Cloven Hoof, These Idol Hands, Earthmouth and Threatpoint, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Border Bar, Pittston.

2nd Annual Punk Rock BBQ, with Standoff, Decomposition, Rudy and the Gansetts, Cut Up Naked Teenagers, Deathwish Bride, and Mephiskapheles. 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Border Bar, Pittston.

Traverse the Abyss, Static X, Devildriver and Dope, 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Levels Bar & Grill, 519 Linden St., Scranton. $25. 18+.