🔊 Listen to this

Strand of Oaks, a folk/rock project created by Philadelphia musician and former Wilkes-Barre resident Timothy Showalter, will kick off its North American tour 7:30 p.m. April 10 at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, as part of the venue’s “Chandelier Concert Series.“ Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. See kirbycenter.org or call 570-826-1100.

REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets at bit.ly/2U7woRb.

Jon Anderson of Yes, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, at F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets at bit.ly/2VyikC6.

Blue October, 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, at F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets at bit.ly/2IqrcWJ.

ARRIVAL from Sweden, a tribute to the music of ABBA, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 7 p.m. April 26, with hits such as ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘Does Your Mother Know,’ ‘Take A Chance’ and ‘SOS.’ Tickets are $25 and $35, plus fees. See kirbycenter.org or call 570-826-1100.

Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song. The Arcadia Chorale joins the Doug Smith Jazz Trio to celebrate one of the great American jazz vocalists. 8 p.m. May 3, The Century Club of Scranton. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Trace Adkins, the Nashville icon comes to Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe, at 8 p.m. June 21. For more info on Penn’s Peak, call 866-605-7325.