Poets Live, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton.

Trivia Night, get a team to compete for prizes 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston. Space is limited.

Game of Thrones Trivia Night, hosted by WBS Roller Derby. Only 8 teams of up to 6 people are allowed at $45 per team. Tickets at bit.ly/2Ub1MDe. Guests are invited to dress in Game of Thrones attire with signature drinks and themed food specials available. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Tomato Bar and Bistro, 7 Tomato Fest Dr., Pittston.

Wise Cracker Comedy Fundraiser, hosted by the WBS Roller Derby. All proceeds go toward the A team’s events and travel expenses. 9 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Wise Crackers Comedy, 1280 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. $20. 21+.

Spring 2019 Film Festival, 21 films in 21 days, tickets $8.50 excluding opening night. Friday, April 12 through Thursday, May 2 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Opening night gala at 5:30 p.m. with 2 films, drinks and other refreshments for $40. Call 570-996-1500 for tickets.

Arts & Craft Show, with a silent auction, various vendors and refreshments Saturday, April 13, at Com Arts Luzerne, Middle Road and Prospect St., Nanticoke.

4th Annual Buy Local Spring Fling Marketplace, a juried market featuring approximately 75 local businesses, artisans and wineries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

April 900 Marketplace, a juried art, craft and vintage market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort.

Wine Shine ‘n’ Food Truck Event, with wineries, distilleries, food trucks, and shopping vendors, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at The Woodlands Resort, 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. More information and ticket prices at bit.ly/2YFeRmW

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every Thursday starting April 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Humor at the Hall, hosted by StreetKar Comedy and featuring Jeff Roser of South Philadelphia, Joey Tepedino, and locals Elliot Elliot, Russell Austin, Ray Meoni, and host Angelia Petrillo. 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Underground Microphone, a performance series featuring NEPA talent every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington St., Scranton.

The RAND0m1Z3R 2.0: A Night of Unplanned Comedy, another comedy event hosted by StreetKar Comedy, this time with improv. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5. 21+.