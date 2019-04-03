The Maguas, Crock Pot Abduction and The Summits, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Sonic Salvation, Threatpoint, Mobday, Future Trash and Brotality, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Goose and Kluster Phunk, 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at The River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains.

Down to Six, Autumn Passing, Mr. Softee and Cheap Seats, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $10.

Dance Hall Devils, 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton.

M80, 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Woodlands Inn Resort, 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. No cover.

Skin n Bones and Back in Black, an ACDC tribute, 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Border Bar, Pittston.

James Barrett, Tom Jolu, Sweetnest, Second Suitor and Derek Nowack, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Strength for a Reason, Phriends, Shackled, War by Other Means, Struck Nerve and Payback, 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton. $10.

Idolizer, E57, Sweetnest, LittleStarRun, Sierra Krohnemann, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Embassy Vinyl, 352 Adams Ave., Scranton. Free.

Halfway to Hell, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains.

Funeral Bastard, DOUR, Tartarus Horde and Skinsect, 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Border Bar, Pittston.

University Drive “Clear” Album Release Show, with Black Hole Heart, Esta Coda and Rosary Guild, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $10. 21+.

May Metal Mayhem, Full Scale Riot, Beyond Fallen, Threatpoint, Slapjaw and the Witching Hour 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, at The Vspot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton.

There will Always be Metal Shows show, with special guest Carl Kavorkian. More acts to be announced. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Border Bar, Pittston.

UK’s Cloven Hoof, These Idol Hands, Earthmouth and Threatpoint, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Border Bar, Pittston.

2nd Annual Punk Rock BBQ, with Standoff, Decompostition, Rudy and the Gansetts, Cut Up Naked Teenagers, Deathwish Bride, and Mephiskapheles. 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Border Bar, Pittston.