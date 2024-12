WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Award-winning singer, songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban will perform in June at the Mohegan Sun Arena as part of his summer 2019 Bridges tour.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance Sunday, June 16, go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the NBT Bank Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Groban’s tour date in Wilkes-Barre will feature special guest Jennifer Nettles.