WILKES-BARRE — “The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa” hologram tour will make its debut this April in the U.S., with nine U.S. shows, including a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 ,at 10 a.m., at all major ticketing outlets, with a special VIP pre-sale launching on Wednesday, Feb. 13. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the kirbycenter.org, at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

In 1974, FRANK ZAPPA transformed his Los Angeles rehearsal space into a sound stage and cranked out some unbelievable performances seen and heard only by the camera operators in the room. The audio from these performances — locked away in the ZAPPA vaults for 44 years — will serve as the basis for what will be the world’s most ambitious hologram tour to date. The “can’t miss” concert spectacle is being produced in close cooperation with the ZAPPA FAMILY TRUST.

The “Bizarre World of Frank Zappa” hologram tour band is comprised of former ZAPPA band-mates for this monumental series of shows. The touring unit boasts guitarists Ray White and Mike Keneally, bassist Scott Thunes, multi-instrumentalist Robert Martin, percussionist Ed Mann, and drummer and ZAPPA archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers.