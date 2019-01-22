Events Listings

Funny Girl – Theatre on Screen, 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., downtown Tunkhannock, based on the lie and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice. Tickets are $14 generl admission, $12 for seniors and members, $10 for children and students. Info, 570-996-1500

Website tour, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Come to see all the databases you can access with your Luzerne County Library Card, including children’s literacy, more than 70 languages you can learn, access to eBooks, digital magazines and comics, scholarly resources and more. Guests may bring their laptop, tablet, or other device if they wish so that they may follow along. Please RSVP at 570-821-1959.

Campaign School 2019, starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Learn the essentials of running for local government office from the petition process to organizing your campaign to effective use of media. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County and co-sponsored by the Political Science Department. Brennan Hall, McShane Executive Center, University of Scranton campus, Scranton. Fees vary. Call 570-941-7431 or email [email protected] for more info.

Night at the Races at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 742 Spring St., Avoca, on Jan. 26, with doors open at 5 p.m., food served at 6 and races beginning at 7. Admission is $10 per person and includes food and beverages. Horse sponsorships are $10 each. The sponsor of the winning horse wins $50. Sponsorship registration forms are available in the church vestibule or the parish office. They should be returned to the parish office by Jan. 18, for inclusion in the event program. Returns made after this date will be added to a race the night of the event. Guests are invited to BYOB and snacks for their table. More info, 570-457-3412 or [email protected]

The Color Purple and the History of African Americans in Film, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., downtown Tunkhannock, presented by John Tindell, free. Snow date is 7 p.m. Jan. 30. From the use of blackface in the early 1900s to Blaxploitation films in the 1970s to The Color Purple (1985) and BlacKkKlansman (2018), there has been an evolution of how African American characters have been portrayed in film. You are invited to spend an evening tracing the highlights of this evolution and discuss its impact on our culture. Free tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Pints for Peds, an event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Old Forge Brewing Co., 298 Mill St., Danville, with a three-course buffet, live music, silent auction, jewelry raffle and tastings of craft beer. Cost is $65 regular seating and $75 for VIP reserved seating. Register online at go.geisinger.org/cmnevents or call 800-322-5437.

Winter Fest 2019 Preview Day, see the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them for the Dietrich’s Winter Film Fest, noon Jan. 30 and 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., downtown Tunkhannock. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Big Band Society Valentine’s Dinner Dance. The public is invited to join the Big Band Society Feb. 1 at Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with a four-course dinner at 6:30. George Tarasek’s orchestra, Flash Drive, will provide music for dancing from 7:30-10:30. Cost is $40 per person. Dress is evening wear for women and suit/sportcoat and tie for men. Big Band dancing includes cha-cha, rumba, waltz, foxtrot. line dances and more. For reservations, please call Noreen at 973-948-0513.

Community Contra Dance, with calling by Ted Crane and music by the acoustic band “Smash the Windows.” 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 2, Church of Christ Uniting Fellowship Hall, 776 Market St., Kingston. Admission is “pay what you wish.” No partner or previous experience is necessary. Dancers are invited to bring a snack to share at intermission and/or to bring a dish to pass to a potluck dinner that preceeds the dance at 6:15 p.m. For more info, call 570-333-4007, or see folkloresociety.org/dancing

Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania. Jeff Mitchell will showcase the beauty of the Keystone state as he shows photos from hiking trails, kayak trips and other outdoor adventures, predominantly in the Endless Mountains region. 11 a.m. Feb. 2, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Free admission. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Night at the Races, sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, St. John Neumann Division 2 of Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 4 at Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall, 150 Watson St., Wilkes-Barre Township. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., races start at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $5. Horses are available for $10 and race sponsorship for $25. Horse owners that win their respective race will receive $50. More info, please contact Joe at 570-824-7645 or Jim at 570-332-2546.

By the Way … Stories From Here and There, presented by storyteller Hal Pratt for no particular reason except to entertain you, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Admission free. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Wyoming County Reads – The Color Purple by Alice Walker, book discussions at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 with movie shown at Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock, at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. March 6. Readers are welcome to borrow copies of the book from the Tunkhannock Public Library and take part in book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla, Dr. Marnie Heister, and Dr. Richard Hancuff and see the acclaimed movie. For more information, please call the Tunkhannock Public Library at 570-836-1677 or the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500.

Night at the Races, March 2, sponosred by St. André Bessette Parish at St. Mary’s Byzantine Social Hall, 522 Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre.Doors open at 6 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Food and beverages will be served. Must be 21 or older to attend. To purchase a horse, buy tickets or for more information, call 570-823-4988. Tickets will be available starting Feb. 2.

Adorable Deplorable Tour, with comedian Dennis Miller and broadcaster Mark Steyn offering an evening of thought-provoking and comedic satirical conversation, 8 p.m. March 2, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Millers’s most recent standup is “Dennis Miller: Fake News – Real Jokes.” Steyn is a frequent guest host for Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News and The Rush Limbaugh Program. His most recent CD is Feline Groovy. Tickets, kirbycenter.org or 570-826-1100.

Bowl For Kids Sake, sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge, April 13 at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 195 North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre. To register a team, visit bbbsnepa.org/bfks2019. For sponsorship information, call 570-824-8756, ex. 3308.