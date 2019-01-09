Disney on Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic, 7 p.m. Jan. 9; 7 p.m. Jan. 10; 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 11 a.m. Jan. 12; 3 p.m. Jan. 12; 7 p.m. Jan. 12; noon Jan. 13; 4 p.m. Jan. 13, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets start at $15, available at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 or the box office. Group sales info: 570-970-3519

Lattimer Massacre radio drama, an original radio play based on the massacre, which took place at the Lattimer Mine near Hazleton in 1897. The program will take place 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Wyoming Presbyterian Church, 454 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, with Penn State Wilkes-Barre professor, and Denison Advocate, William Bachman as host. Free event. Refreshments provided. Copies of the play will be available for sale. Info, call 570-823-6244 ext. 3 or email reservations@luzernehistory.org.

Osterhout Free Library drawing club, inaugural sketch session, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10, at the library, 71 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, third floor meeting room. Artists of all levels from beginner to professional are invited. Please bring your own sketchbook and dry media (graphite, charcoal, pens, markers, conte, etc.) Drawing subjects and light refreshments will be provided. Sessions will include time to draw your subject, as well as discussion time. This new club will meet once a month. It is for adults only. Please call the Information Services Desk at 570-821-1959 with any inquiries or to RSVP.

“Episodes in Anthracite Labor History,” with speakers discussing “Labor and Industry in the Early Years of Anthracite,” “The Molly Maguires: Fact vs. Fiction,” “The Industrial Workers of the World – The Wobblies,” and “Labor, Violence and Dynamite in Coal Country,” 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12, Snyder Room of Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College Campus, Wilkes-Barre. Free. Info, 715-252 6742.

50/50 Bingo, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Noxen School, School Street, Noxen. Food and beverages available. Pay per card. All proceeds benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call 570-298-2052.

Anthracite Exhibition, a new series by Sue Hand featuring anthracite coal breakers, set for Jan. 14 through Feb. 15 in the Widman Gallery at King’s College. Meet the artist reception will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan 25 in the gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College campus. Free. Info, 570-208-5589.

Forrest Gump, a Dietrich film favorite, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 16, sponsored by a friend of the Dietrich in honor of Fern and Bob Boyce. To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, join us for a free showing of the film which won six Oscars and featured Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright and Gary Sinise. Info, 570-996-1500

Curran Lecture. Artist Sue Hand will show and discuss images from her latest creative project on anthracite breakers, “Coal Breaker Communities: Faded Memories” during the annual Monsignor John J. Curran Lecture, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Burke Auditorium, William G. McGowan School of Business, King’s College campus, Wilkes-Barre Free. Info, 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.

Winter in the City, a fund-raiser to benefit projects of Scranton Tomorrow, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at POSH at The Scranton Club, with food from local restaurants, live music from Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. More info, 570-963-1575

Funny Girl – Theatre on Screen, 2 p.m. Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., downtown Tunkhannock, based on the lie and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice. Tickets are $14 generl admission, $12 for seniors and members, $10 for children and students. Info, 570-996-1500

Martin Luther King Jr. Program, 11 a.m. Jan. 21, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, Snyder and Walsh rooms, King’s College campus, Wilkes-Barre. Free. Info, 570-208-5958.

Website tour, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Come to see all the databases you can access with your Luzerne County Library Card, including children’s literacy, more than 70 languages you can learn, access to eBooks, digital magazines and comics, scholarly resources and more. Guests may bring their laptop, tablet, or other device if they wish so that they may follow along. Please RSVP at 570-821-1959.

Campaign School 2019, starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Learn the essentials of running for local government office from the petition process to organizing your campaign to effective use of media. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County and co-sponsored by the Political Science Department. Brennan Hall, McShane Executive Center, University of Scranton campus, Scranton. Fees vary. Call 570-941-7431 or email jean.harris@scranton.edu for more info.

Night at the Races at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 742 Spring St., Avoca, on Jan. 26, with doors open at 5 p.m., food served at 6 and races beginning at 7. Admission is $10 per person and includes food and beverages. Horse sponsorships are $10 each. The sponsor of the winning horse wins $50. Sponsorship registration forms are available in the church vestibule or the parish office. They should be returned to the parish office by Jan. 18, for inclusion in the event program. Returns made after this date will be added to a race the night of the event. Guests are invited to BYOB and snacks for their table. More info, 570-457-3412 or staff@queenoftheapostles.com.

Pints for Peds, an event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger, 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27, Old Forge Brewing Co., 298 Mill St., Old Forge, with a three-course buffet, live music, silent auction, jewelry raffle and tastings of craft beer. Cost is $65 regular seating and $75 for VIP reserved seating. Register online at go.geisinger.org/cmnevents or call 800-322-5437.

The Color Purple and the History of African Americans in Film, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., downtown Tunkhannock, presented by John Tindell, free. Snow date is 7 p.m. Jan. 30. From the use of blackface in the early 1900s to Blaxploitation films in the 1970s to The Color Purple (1985) and BlacKkKlansman (2018), there has been an evolution of how African American characters have been portrayed in film. You are invited to spend an evening tracing the highlights of this evolution and discuss its impact on our culture. Free tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Winter Fest 2019 Preview Day, see the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them for the Dietrich’s Winter Film Fest, noon Jan. 30 and 6 p.m. Jan. 30, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., downtown Tunkhannock. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Hiking Through the Natural Beauty of Pennsylvania. Jeff Mitchell will showcase the beauty of the Keystone state as he shows photos from hiking trails, kayak trips and other outdoor adventures, predominatnlty in the Endless Mountains region. 11 a.m. Feb. 2, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Free admission. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

By the Way … Stories From Here and There, presented by storyteller Hal Pratt for no particular reason except to entertain you, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Admission free. Tickets are available by calling 570-996-1500 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Wyoming County Reads – The Color Purple by Alice Walker, book discussions at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 with movie shown at Dietrich Theater, 60 East Tioga St., Tunkhannock, at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. March 6. Readers are welcome to borrow copies of the book from the Tunkhannock Public Library and take part in book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla, Dr. Marnie Heister, and Dr. Richard Hancuff and see the acclaimed movie. For more information, please call the Tunkhannock Public Library at 570-836-1677 or the Dietrich Theater at 570-996-1500.

Adorable Deplorable Tour, with comedian Dennis Miller and broadcaster Mark Steyn offering an evening of thought-provoking and comedic satirical conversation, 8 p.m. March 2, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Millers’s most recent standup is “Dennis Miller: Fake News – Real Jokes.” Steyn is a frequent guest host for Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News and The Rush Limbaugh Program. His most recent CD is Feline Groovy. Tickets, kirbycenter.org or 570-826-1100.