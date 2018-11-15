Open Mic 64, open mic and Mario Kart 64 tournament hosted by The Keys and Streetkar Comedy. Signups start 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $2.

DUBSgiving with a side of JAM 2, a night of drinking, dancing, and music by area rappers, dubstep artists and jamtronica and psych rock bands. 8 p.m. Nov. 21, at Bart and Urby’s, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Stuffed!, a Tryptophan Fueled of Comedy, hosted by Streetkar Comedy. 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton. $5.

8th Concert for Rebecca and All Victims of Domestic Violence, with all donations sent to Domestic Violence Service Center and Victim’s Resource Center. The event will feature music by Don Shappelle & the Pickups Band, guest speakers Tammy Rodgers and Pat Rushton, and basket raffles. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 at Sand Springs County Club, 10 Club House Dr., Drums. Admission is free.

Pop Up Record Swap and Hops, buy, sell and trade vinyl from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Susquehanna Brewing Co., 635 S. Main St., Pittston. Admission is free, and free tours of the brewery will be offered.

Underground Microphone, a live performance series hosted by the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple featuring the region’s talent. 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Jan. 8 at 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.