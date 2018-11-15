Echo Black with Moonfall, Scarlet Degenerate and Gods of Space, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Planning For Burial, Vulturepeak, Osito and Dead Camera, an hour of experimental, ambient music. 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Stay Loud and The Everafter, New York bands supported by locals Crookshanks, Times Like These and Anytime Soon. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Bart & Urby’s, 119 South Main Street, Wilkes Barre. $5. All Ages.

Mosh for RAINN, hosted by No Comply Booking. All proceeds go to the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at The Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton.

These Idol Hands Album Release, featuring Permanence, Empire in Decline and Chris Kearney, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Toothless, Tallah and Sleepsculptor, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Karl Hall, 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. All ages, BYOB.

Bumpin Uglies w/ Kluster Phunk, east coast ska/punk/reggae 10 p.m. Dec. 1, 2018, at River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N River St., Plains. $8 advance, $12 day of show.

Summer Wars, Never Loved and Send Request, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.