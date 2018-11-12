Todd Snider concert canceled for Friday at Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Due to a medical emergency, Todd Snider has canceled all of his remaining November tour dates, the F.M. Kirby Center announced Monday.

Snider’s show at the Kirby Center, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 16, has been postponed until Tuesday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the original date are still valid. Customers can receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Snider is described as one of folk music’s busiest traveling troubadours. Snider was to appear as part of the venue’s “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” concert series.