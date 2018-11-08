Maybe it’s the cold weather or the fact that it’s dark at 5 p.m., but my mood is far from cheery.

Whenever I find myself like this I go for the “treat yo self” approach, and turn that frown upside-down with some fancy cooking (and online shopping).

That’s where my inspiration came for this week’s recipe. I needed a splash of color and some carb overload. I got both from this creamy garlic parmesan red wine spaghetti.

You will need:

• 4 cups of water

• 1 bottle of full-bodied red wine (cabernet will do)

• 1 pound of spaghetti

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 4 cloves of garlic

• 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

• 2 tablespoons of butter

• 1 cup of freshly grated parmesan

• 1/2 cup of Italian parsley

• Crushed walnuts (optional)

First, measure 1/4 cup of wine and set aside. Then, combine the water and the remainder of the bottle of wine in a pot and bring to a boil. Once the water and wine are boiling, add in the spaghetti and cook. Reserve 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid and drain the spaghetti. Set it aside.

In a skillet, heat the olive oil. Then, add in the garlic and red pepper flakes, cooking until fragrant. Next, add the reserved cooking liquid and the 1/4 cup of reserved wine to the skillet and bring it to a simmer. Add in the pasta and toss to coat with the sauce. Then, add the butter and stir until it melts. After that, add salt and pepper, parmesan, and parsley and stir to combine. At this time add in the walnut, too.

Finally, top with more parmesan (because who doesn’t love extra cheese), uncork another bottle of wine, and enjoy your classy meal.

