Outdoors: sept. 14 through 20

Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Advanced Technology Center on the Nanticoke Campus of Luzerne County Community College. The ATC is found in the lower portion of the campus. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the ATC. Meeting room is ATC 209. We will elect officers for the year 2019, and hopefully plan a weekend foray. Non-members are invited.

Back Mountain Trail, easy 4-mile hike with Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet in parking lot behind Luzerne Bank, 118 Main St., Luzerne, at 12:34 p.m. Nov. 11 and leave at 1 p.m. Leader Leader Tom Barnard 570-262-7957.

Leihigh Gorge State Park hike, 9 a.m. Nov. 14. Meet at Rockport Access of Lehigh Gorge State Park, off Lehigh Gorge Drive for 6-mile hike. No registration required. Free. Please wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring water. Well-behaved and friendly dogs on a leash are welcome. Info, 570-443-2006.

Intro to Bird Feeding, 2 p.m. Nov. 17, meet at Nescopeck State Park Office, off Honey Hole Road, Drums. No registration required. Free. Info, 570-443-2006.

Hawk Mountain, difficult 7-mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Route 309 near Blackman Street, across from Kmart in Wilkes-Barre Township, at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 18 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes rock scrambles. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Hide-n’-Seekers Program for Preschoolers, 10 a.m. Dec. 6. Registration required. Free. Meet at Nescopeck State Park Office, off Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join us for a program to get preschoolers ages 3-5 out and learning about our natural world through stories, activities, and crafts. Weather permitting, we’ll go outside for part of the program, so children should be dressed accordingly. Info, 570-403-2006.

Christmas Naturally: Make and Take Your Own Decorations, 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Nescopeck State Park Office, off Honey Hole Road, Drums. No registration required. Free. Bring your family and friends to the park and create one-of-a-kind tree ornaments and holiday decorations using a variety of natural items such as pine cones and milkweed pods. Visitors are welcome to stop by anytime during the four hours and should bring a bag or box to take their creations home with them. Info, 570-403-2006.