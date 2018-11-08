Concert Listings: July 27 through Aug. 2

John Fogerty, founding member and principal songwriter of Creedence Clearwater Revival. 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. $35 and up. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

Petula Clark, the ’60s icon, famous for “Downtown,” “I Know A Place” “Don’t Sleep In The Subway” and other hits, will perform 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets: $32.50, $42.50 & $60, plus fees. Info, 570-826-1100.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the 20th anniversary tour, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. A portion of the proceeds benefit Brandon’s Forever House charity. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 14, starting at $38 plus applicable fees. Contact Ticketmaster.com, the box office or 800-745-3000.

The Song of a Rose. The Arcadia Chorale’s Christmas program featuring music about the Virgin Mary as well as a singalong of traditional carols. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre and 3 p.m. Dec. 2, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Carols From Around the World, presented by The Community Choir at Misericordia University, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Directed by conductor Matthew Rupcich the 35-member ensemble will perform holiday music from Austria, Catalonia, France, Germany, Scotland and Spain, along with the Ukrainian favorite, “Carol of the Bells.”Tickets are $5 for general admission, $3 for Misericordia employees and alumni, and free to Misericordia students. 570-674-6161.

Chris Tomlin, the Grammy Award-winning Christian artist brings his 2018 Christmas Tour to F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Info, 570-826-1100.

Sinatra’s Greatest Hits, sung by Tony Sands, accompanied by his big band, to celebrate Sinatra’s 102nd birthday. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Theatre at North, Scranton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. Call 570-800-5020 for tickets.

Christmas Concert and carol singalong featuring music and vocals by The H Trio and Family, 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at First Welsh Presbyterian Church, 398 Main St., Edwardsville. Coffee and cookies will follow. A free will offering will be taken.

Messiah Sing-Along. The regional holiday tradition for families and music lovers, with the Arcadia Chorale, 3 p.m. Dec. 16, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Scranton. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Lindsey Stirling, the violinist, electronic music impresario and YouTube sensation, will ring in the holiday season with The Wanderland Tour, coming to the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, at 8 p.m. Dec. 17. Info, 570-826-1100.

Billy Strings, the bluegrass sensation returns to the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m. Dec. 18 as part of the “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” series. Tickets, 570-826-1100

NEPA Bach Festival, with three concerts over two days. 4 p.m. March 23 organ concert at Elm Park United Methodist Church, Scranton; 7:30 p.m. March 23 Chamber Music Concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton; 3 p.m. March 24 Choral Concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Festival includes Bach’s Cantanta 21 and Haydn’s Paukenmesse. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.

Ella Fitzgerald: First Lady of Song. The Arcadia Chorale joins the Doug Smith Jazz Trio to celebrate one of the great American jazz vocalists. 8 p.m. May 3, The Century Club of Scranton. Info, 570-871-0350 or arcadiachorale.org.