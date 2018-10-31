Zombie Night, where you can shoot at zombie targets and dressed up mannequins in low light. 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at The Cabin Armory and Training Center, 10 Oethick Dr., WIlkes-Barre. A half hour is $5 for members, $10 for non members.

Halloween Costume Contest, during trivia night. Winners receive three prizes calued at $200. Bonus points awarded to any trivia team arriving in costume. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Crimson Lion Hookah Lounge and Cafe, 37 E. South St., WIlkes-Barre.

Be Daring Open Mic and Halloween Costume Party, the theme encouraging participants to get out of their comfort zones. Ten spots available on a first come first serve basis. Signups 6:30 p.m., start at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Addezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Pittston Cemetery Tour, hosted by the Greater Pittston Historical Society. 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at 200 Vine St., Pittston.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring a Live Cast, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. $10.

8th Concert for Rebecca and All Victims of Domestic Violence, with all donations sent to Domestic Violence Service Center and Victim’s Resource Center. The event will feature music by Don Shappelle & the Pickups Band, guest speakers Tammy Rodgers and Pat Rushton, and basket raffles. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 at Sand Springs County Club, 10 Club House Dr., Drums. Admission is free.

Underground Microphone, a live performance series hosted by the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple featuring the region’s talent. 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Jan. 8 at 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.