Harvest Moon Tea, Oct. 12 at Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgeway Dr., Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tea service begins at 6:30. Benefits the residents of Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Cost is $30. Seasonal teas, tea sandwiches, salad, scones and dessert included. Tableside magic performed by Bill Dickson. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 1 at the Meadows. Info, 570-675-8600.

Hail to the King, a Stephen King Double Feature of “Tales from the Darkside” and “Sleepwalkers,” 6 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater, 635 Seneca Road, Lehighton. Tickets at https://ticketf.ly/2zZKSvP.

Not Another Punk Rock Flea Market, Halloween Edition, with more than 20 vendors selling handmade, vintage and antique goods, including Halloween-themed items, 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Keyser Valley Community Center, 101 N. Keyser Ave., Scranton. All ages, free admission.

October 900 Marketplace, both indoors and outdoors featuring vendors, food trucks, and live music, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort.

Adult Halloween Party, with food, beer, prizes and music. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Swoyersville Community Ambulance, 99 Scott St., Swoyersville. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the station or by calling 570-287-8360.

Halloween Oddities Flea Market, hosted by the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby, featuring art vendors, food trucks, live music and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 4949 Birney Ave., Moosic. Entry fee is $2.

Bonfire at the Iron Furnaces 2018, the eighth annual, highlighting the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos). 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 159 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks, learn about the ghosts, murders, hidden graveyards and more in the Diamond City from the Luzerne County Historical Society. 7:10 to 9:10 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20. Reservations required. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2zo5GN2.