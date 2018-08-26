Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Co. raises funds with barbecue chicken dinner

WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre Township firefighters routinely respond to emergencies which find them behind the wheel of a fire truck or bearing a fire hose, often in harm’s way.

But a barbecue chicken dinner on Sunday found them in a new role for the day: cooking up chicken and other fixings for a fundraiser that, for many attendees, has become a tradition.

Township resident Etta Thier, 93, said she was coming to the event for as long as she could remember, enjoying both the food and the company.

“I enjoy spending time with friends,” she said, as she prepared to complete her meal at a table filled by several people she has known for decades.

Mayor Carl Kuren said the event reflected continuing community support for the department in spite of past challenges.

Kuren took time to visit with attendees of the event, discussing both current events and the chicken’s secret marinade.

Maureen Danko, of Hanover Township, said she was not only enjoying a sit-down-dinner, but also ordered a take-home-meal for later.

“I’m hoping to figure out the secret recipe,” she said, smiling.

Fire Chief Richard Hart said the event historically raises about $5,000 toward a budget of about $20,000.

“Most of the money goes toward equipment,” he said “It’s a volunteer department, with about 23 active firefighters.”

As police officer Tom Zurawski sat with Kuren and Hart, he lauded township officials and staff for consistently working together with the best benefit of residents in mind.

“We sit here together,” he said, “with a great deal of camaraderie, respect and friendship for each other.”

Sue Henry said the event embodied the spirit of positivity and community support that defines the area.

She also enjoyed the homemade food and appreciated the work that went into it.

As for Thier, when asked who created the secret recipe and what might be in it, she was adamant.

“I know,” she said. “But I won’t say.”

