‘Little Steven’ Van Zandt, of Springsteen fame, coming to Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band will bring his band — Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul — to the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center; online at www.kirbycenter.org; or via charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

A Kirby member pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices are: $35.50, $45.50, and $63, plus applicable fees.

Van Zandt is on the road with his “Soulfire TeachRock Tour,” sharing curriculum through professional development workshops. The curriculum uses the lens of music to help children learn all subjects, with innovative lesson plans developed by experienced educators and top experts in the field. From social studies and language arts to geography, media studies, science, general music, and more, TeachRock has material for every classroom.

The TeachRock pre-show workshop is free to teachers. Teachers who attend will also receive a free ticket to the show. There are a limited number of spots for each show. Teachers can sign up at teachrock.org/tour.

After helping create the “Jersey Shore” sound with the Asbury Jukes, Van Zandt became a founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. He then went on to become a successful solo artist in his own right, recording and performing solo with his band Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. In 2017, he released his first new album in over 15 years, returning to his rhythm and blues roots.

Van Zandt also co-starred in all seven seasons of “The Sopranos,” playing principal character Silvio Dante.

His songs have been performed by artists such as Jackson Browne, Pearl Jam, Jimmy Cliff, Damian Marley, Margo Price, Gary U.S. Bonds, Darlene Love, Nancy Sinatra, Brian Setzer, Black Uhuru, and more.

Van Zandt co-produced the seminal Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band albums “The River” and “Born in the U.S.A.” He also produced albums for Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Gary U.S. Bonds, Ronnie Spector, Demolition 23, Majek Fashek, and more. He also arranged and produced “Introducing Darlene Love,” the critically acclaimed album for the legendary Darlene Love, star of the Oscar-winning documentary “Twenty Feet From Stardom.”

In addition, he starred in and co-wrote the award-winning series “Lilyhammer,” which was the first original programming for Netflix.

In 2001, he launched “Little Steven’s Underground Garage”, his internationally syndicated radio show and the most successful syndicated rock music radio show in the past 40 years, a press release says. Van Zandt also created and produces the first two channels of original content on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, the Underground Garage (Channel 21) and Outlaw Country (Channel 60).

https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Little-Steven-3.jpg

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.