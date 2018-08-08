Kielbasa Festival announces prince and princess for 2018

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Alive Original Kielbasa Festival committee has announced its prince and princess for 2018 — Ava Cardamone and Kameron Ruiz.

The 15th annual festival will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-11, on Main Street. Terry Womelsdorf, chairman of Plymouth Alive, said there will be 12 kielbasa vendors set up throughout town, along with more than 65 other vendors selling ethnic food, arts and crafts and much more.

Two bandshells will feature bands throughout the festival, offering music of all types, from rock to country to polkas.

The annual parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

And the famous kielbasa competition is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Plymouth American Legion on Center Avenue. The top three fresh and smoked kielbasa vendors will be awarded trophies.

The contest offers fun for all attending — about as much fun as anyone can have celebrating kielbasa. All the entrants prepare trays that feature different scenes. And like the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, where all the floats are made of flowers only, the tray scenes are made of kielbasa only.

Volunteers present the trays one by one in categories of fresh and smoked — first to the crowd, then to the panel of judges. The judges take samples and evaluate the kielbasa on presentation, texture and taste. The top kielbasa-makers are announced at the end.

Members of Plymouth Alive are: Womelsdorf, Billy Quinn, Sue Gryziec, Jaynan Temerantz, Tommy Matthews, Frank Coughlin, John Thomas, Clyde Peters, Earl Cunningham, Scott Cannon, Holly Spece, Samantha Kochinski, Tyler Cox, Janet Dixon, Donna Mangleveti, Brian Mundy and Bill Dixon.

Event sponsors include First Keystone Community Bank (main sponsor); Times Leader; Donny’s Hoagies; Guyette Communications; Uncle Buck’s BBQ Pit; Plymouth Hometown Market; Plymouth VFW Post 1425; Phillips Supply; Modern Gas Sales; BHW Construction/Consultation Services; Michael Hudacek Jr.; Williams Hagen Funeral Home; Biros Utilities; and Kielty Moran Funeral Home.

Kielbasa vendors set to attend: Komensky’s Kielbasa; Tarnowski Kielbasa; Bosak’s Choice Meats; Fetch’s Kielbasa Shop; Uncle Buck’s BBQ; Polish Connection; All In All Hot Dog & Catering; Sirak’s Smokehouse; Joe’s Smokehouse; That’s A Crock; Tarnowski Brothers Kielbasa; and Boyer Brothers BBQ.

By Bill O’Boyle [email protected]

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

