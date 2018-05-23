Outdoors Listings: May 23 through 29

THIS WEEK: May 23 through 29

The Life of a Union Soldier, presented by John Moran in the campground amphitheater at Frances Slocum State Park, Mt. Olivet Road, Kingston Township, 7 p.m. May 26. Info, 570-696-9105.

FUTURE

Pennsylvania Black Bears, a program on bear biology, ecology, management and hunting opportunities presented by Bill Williams from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, 7 p.m. May 31, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Meet at the park office. Free. Registration required. Call 570-403-2006.

Y Cycle Sunday “Trail to Trail” Bicycle Ride for National Trails Day. Third in a series. Meet at the Millennium Circle portal at 2 p.m. June 3 and ride the Susquehanna River Levee trail up and around to the Kmart on Wyoming Avenue, and continue on city streets to the Back Mountain Trail, which we will ride up to the waterfall. We will learn about the trail network currently growing in Luzerne County, especially the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor extension to the City of Wilkes-Barre. This ride will have a moderate uphill slope for part of the ride. Riders must wear helmets and parents or guardians must accompany minor children. Contact Michele Schasberger at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA at 570-823-2121, ext. 5040 with any questions.

High Knob Vista, difficult 10-mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet 8:45 a.m. June 3 at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309, Dallas and leave at 9 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader is Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Bear Creek Preserve, difficult 8-mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 10:45 a.m. June 10 at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Nicole Gfeller 570-735-4359.

Lackawanna State Park, moderate 9-mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 9:45 am. June 17 at Park & Ride on Route 315 in Dupont and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Al Chapacharis 570-806-1754.

Lehigh Gap Trails, difficult 8-mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 9:45 a.m. June 24 at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Tom Barnard 570-262-7957.