Horoscopes: Your future predicted according to your astrological sign

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 2, 2018:

This year you might feel as if you are constantly doing a juggling act. You are getting better at handling multiple concerns. Others often seek you out for advice and/or feedback. If you are single, you meet people with ease. You will have many choices to make after summer. If you are attached, the two of you move into a new realm of understanding, where you constantly enjoy each other’s company. You will enjoy getting to know your sweetie even better. SAGITTARIUS encourages you to be more open.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might need to handle personal matters that you would prefer not to discuss. Be more aware of the risks involved with a joint investment. You and a friend make a good team, and you encourage greater give-and-take. Tonight: Use your instincts when discussing the possibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH One-on-one relating flourishes. You are on top of a problem and know what to do. Be willing to share your ideas and move in a new, creative direction. Let your imagination run away with the moment; you could be amazed by the outcome. Tonight: Be with your favorite person.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are determined to move in a new direction and work with different ideas. You encourage others around you to proceed in a similar direction. Be open about what is going on. You feel the need to complete a project ASAP. Tonight: Discuss a hot issue with friends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Pace yourself, as you have a lot of ground to cover, and quickly at that. Listen to someone else’s suggestion, once he or she grasps the real issue at hand. You have a lot to share, as does the other party. Do not hesitate to open up an intense dialogue. Tonight: Remain positive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Your fiery personality attracts many admirers. Be more sensitive and compassionate toward a loved one who is trying to get your attention. Your creativity opens up new possibilities; invite a partner to join you. Tonight: Go along with a close friend’s suggestion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You are full of ideas, yet finding support or mutual agreement might be difficult right now. Others are attached to their way of thinking. Learn to be open to others’ ideas, and you might find that you will be treated in a similar way. Tonight: A partner willingly shares a secret.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Take news with a grain of salt. You might be confused about how to proceed, and others’ feedback is likely to add to the confusion. You inspire many people. Nevertheless, getting a clear message from a key person could be difficult. Tonight: Detach from the moment, if you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Keep a conversation moving. Conversations remain active because of your efforts. Listen to what is being shared by others. You can head down a new path with the support of a key person in your life. Understand where you are coming from. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your high energy comes through in the least expected way. Extremes seem to mark your choice of plans as well as other people’s suggestions. You hear a lot of gossip and suggestions for changes to make. People are telling it like it is, so listen carefully. Tonight: Take a walk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You notice that something is going on behind the scenes but you would prefer to stay out of the issue. You’ll choose the right words to express what is on your mind. Follow-through counts. Note what is going on with others. Tonight: Time to make an important personal decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Your idea of friendship could need an adjustment, as you discover that a friend is using your good nature for his or her personal benefit. Whether you decide to initiate a call is your decision. Others seem to gravitate toward you at the moment. Tonight: Where the action is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Stay on top of what you are doing. Fatigue marks the day, so you might want to slow down a bit. An invitation extended to you appears too good to be true. Go along with the moment, and push your expectations aside for now. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

BORN TODAY

Actor Dwayne Johnson (1972), singer/songwriter Lily Allen (1985), actress Ellie Kemper (1980)

By Jacqueline Bigar

Jacqueline Bigar is on the internet at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

