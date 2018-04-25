Outdoors Listings: April 25 through May 1

THIS WEEK: April 25 through May 1

Spring into Action Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m. to noon April 28, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Registration requested so we can plan projects and equipment. We can always use an extra hand. Please join us for a volunteer work day as we tackle landscaping, litter clean up and trail work. Parents and scout leaders, please have ages and number of children when you call to register so we can plan appropriate projects for them. Meet at the park office. 570-403-2006.

Nature Play Day, 1 to 3 p.m. April 28, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. If you haven’t already found our kid-friendly play area, now is the time to do it. Come prepared to dig in the dirt, build a stick fort, or put on an impromptu musical concert. If you can’t make this date, remember that the Nature Discovery Area is open to visit at your convenience during park hours all summer long! Meet in the Nature Discovery Area near the park office.

Full Moon Hike at Tannersville Bog. Explore the bog under the light of a full moon with the Pocono Environmental Education Center. The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. April 28 and participants should bring a flashlight. Please wear appropriate footwear. Cost is $6/non-members, $4/EE and Nature Conservancy members and children under 12. Pre-registration required and limited. Directions: Route 611, at the light at the Tannersville Inn turn onto Cherry Lane Rd. The bog parking lot is 1.9 miles from 611 on the right. Pre-registration is required. Please call the E. E. Center at 570-629-3061, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For info on other programs we offer, visit mcconservation.org.

Flower Moon Hike, sponsored by North Branch Land Trust (NBLT), 7 to 9 p.m. April 29, at the George and Lillian Picton Wildlife Sanctuary in White Haven. Late spring will showcase the many plants found in a mixed forest along with special plants suited only to wetlands and ponds. This 2-mile hike is rated as moderate. The trail is a typical woodsy trail with some trip hazards such as rocks and tree roots, therefore, wear sturdy shoes or boots. Registrants are also asked to bring their own flashlight and bottled water. $5 charge for non-NBLT members. Registration is required. Please register online at www.nblt.org, email smith@nblt.org, or call the NBLT office at 570-310-1781. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. April 27 at 5 p.m.

Guided Bird Walk, 8 a.m. April 29, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join conservation volunteer Dave Kruel for a morning stroll to look and listen for birds. You don’t want to miss the springtime return of some of the park’s most musical residents. Wear comfortable shoes and bring binoculars. Meet at the wooden bridge by the main visitor parking lot of the park office. Please register at 570-403-2006.

Milford Cliffs, Raymondskill Falls, and Million Dollar Outhouse trails, moderate 7 mile hike with Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 9:45 a.m. April 29 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

FUTURE

Choke Creek Falls at Pinchot State Forest. Moderate 7.5 mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 10:45 a.m. May 6 and leave at 11 a.m. Leader Rick Stibgen, 570-333-5276.

Mt. Tammany at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Difficult 11 mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 8:45 a.m. May 13 and leave at 9 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Vosburg hike, moderate six miles with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 11:45 a.m May 20 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leaders Wendell and Kathy Jones 570-406-3173.