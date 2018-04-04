Outdoors Listings: April 4 through 10

THIS WEEK: April 4 through 10

Flying Squirrels of Pennsylvania, presented by The North Branch Land Trust (NBLT) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, 6 to 7 p.m. April 4 at the PA Game Commission’s Northeast Regional Headquarters. This program is free with a 25 attendee limit. Registration is required by Monday, April 2. Please register online at www.nblt.org, email smith@nblt.org, or call the NBLT office at 570-310-1781.

Hawk Mountain, difficult 7 mile hike with Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rte 309 near Blackman St. (across from KMART) at 9:45 a.m. April 8 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Hike includes rock scrambles. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Early Explorers: Super Seeds, 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 9, for ages 3 to 6 and a guardian, at Lackawanna Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. Children will learn the tricks plants use for seed dispersal and will plant a seed to take home. Classes run every other Monday March 26 to June 4. Cost is $40 for six classes or $8 for individual class. Pre-registration is required. 570-842-1506.

Trout Fishing in America’s West, sponsored by the Western Pocono Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Pocono fly fisherman, artist, author and biologist Don Baylor will president a slide program on one of his adventure-filled western trout fishing trips. 7 p.m. April 10, at Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Free. Registration required. Call 570-403-2006.

FUTURE

Geocaching for Seniors, 1 p.m. April 11, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. If you’re looking for a new way to stay active and get outdoors, then geocaching might be for you! Using a GPS unit, participants will discover the world of “virtual treasure hunting” and hidden geocaches. This program is for seniors or retirees. Dress to be outdoors for part of the program and wear shoes that are comfortable for walking. Registration required, 570-403-2006. Meet at the park office.

New Moon Astronomy. 8 to 9 p.m. April 13. Discover the night sky with our telescope as we observe the stars and planets. Meet at the Visitors Center at Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 State Route 487, Benton. Pre-registration required by emailing rhsummers@pa.gov or calling 570-477-7780.

Bygone Town of Ricketts. 5 to 6 p.m. April 13. Meet at the Visitors Center at Ricketts Glen State Park, 695 State Route 487, Benton, and discover where the town of Ricketts used to stand and learn some history along the way. Info, 570-477-7780.

Thousand Steps at Glen Onoko Falls in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Difficult 8 mile hike with Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. April 15 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Al Chapacharis 570-806-1754.

Give Ash Creek Some Shade! North Pocono CARE, an environmental organization in Thornhurst, is sponsoring a small tree and shrub planting along Ash Creek in Clifton Township, Lackawanna Co, to restore some shade to an stream side area cut for a PPL transmission line. Meet on noon April 21 at the State Game Lands 135 parking area on Clifton Beach Road across from Plank Road West (about 4 miles north of Thornhurst Twp. Building). Lunch and water provided. Please register by calling 570-472-3274 or email n.p.care@att.net, so that we will have sufficient supplies.

Family Earth Day Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 22, a guided interpretive family hike along the trails of Lackawanna County Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. $5 per person. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. 570-842-1506.

Bruce Lake Natural Area at Promised Land State Park. Moderate 8 mile hike with Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. April 22 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader John McFadden 570-267-81.

Early Explorers: Awakening Amphibians, 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 23, for children ages 3 to 6 and a guardian. Children will learn about frogs as we search for amphibians around the property. Cost is $40 for a series of 6 classes or $8 for individual classes. Classes run every other Monday from March 26th – June 4th. Pre-registration is required. 570-842-1506.

Spring into Action Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m. to noon April 28, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Registration requested so we can plan projects and equipment. We can always use an extra hand. Please join us for a volunteer work day as we tackle landscaping, litter clean up and trail work. Parents and scout leaders, please have ages and number of children when you call to register so we can plan appropriate projects for them. Meet at the park office. 570-403-2006.

Nature Play Day, 1 to 3 p.m. April 28, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. If you haven’t already found our kid-friendly play area, now is the time to do it. Come prepared to dig in the dirt, build a stick fort, or put on an impromptu musical concert. If you can’t make this date, remember that the Nature Discovery Area is open to visit at your convenience during park hours all summer long! Meet in the Nature Discovery Area near the park office.

Guided Bird Walk, 8 a.m. April 29, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. Join conservation volunteer Dave Kruel for a morning stroll to look and listen for birds. You don’t want to miss the springtime return of some of the park’s most musical residents. Wear comfortable shoes and bring binoculars. Meet at the wooden bridge by the main visitor parking lot of the park office. Please register at 570-403-2006.

Milford Cliffs, Raymondskill Falls, and Million Dollar Outhouse trails, moderate 7 mile hike with Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 9:45 a.m. April 29 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.